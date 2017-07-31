Rock Springs Camp Meeting begins today

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Rock Springs Campground is starting to come alive with tent owners beginning preparations for camp meeting. Camp meeting, which begins today with youth services, offers two weeks of family, friends and worship. Rock Springs has the distinction of being the oldest religious campground meeting in the United States. The first meeting was held there in 1830.

Times have changed from when camp goers would arrive in wagons, on horseback or on foot, bringing their chickens and milk cows along. Water was obtained from Rock Spring in buckets, food was cooked over an open fire and they slept in their wagons or in canvas or brush tents. Today, travel is much easier and the tents, which are made from wood with tin roofs, have electricity, refrigeration and indoor plumbing. The Shack now offers food, ice cream and other treats and toys.

For the past eight years, Rev. Tony Matthews has been the campground minister for Rock Springs but he was recently reassigned to Lincolnton United Methodist. Rev. James Tate was reassigned to Bethel–Fairfield United Methodist Circuit in Denver and with this move becomes the Rock Springs Campground minister. Tate was formerly the pastor at Marvin United Methodist Church on Startown Road.

“It’s a bit overwhelming,” he said. “Fairfield is about the size of Marvin and Bethel is a little larger. They tell me I’ll have a thousand or so people here (Rock Springs) on Sunday. This is such a unique event.”

For more information, call (704) 483-2710 or visit www.rockspringscampmeeting.com. The campground is located on Campground Road in Denver.

Rock Springs camp meeting runs from July 31 through Aug. 13.

Monday – Thursday, July 31 – Aug. 2

Children’s service at 6:30 p.m. led by Julie Smith

Monday – Thursday, July 31 – Aug. 3

Youth service at 8 p.m. led by Chad McIntosh.

Friday, Aug. 4

Community singing at 7 p.m. – contact Van Barker at (704) 483–2710 to sign–up

Saturday, Aug. 5

Big Sing at 7 p.m. featuring the Sneed Family from Glasgow, Kentucky and Highroad from Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sunday school 10 a.m. – Butch Ross

Morning worship 11 a.m. – Rev. Jim Tate

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Steve Auton – Denver UMC

Guest choir – Mt. Pleasant UMC

Monday, Aug. 7

Morning bible study 11 a.m. – Rev. Kelly Whitener – Ivey Memorial UMC Lincolnton

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Steve Auton – Denver UMC

Guest choir – Webbs Chapel Hill UMC

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Morning bible study 11 a.m. – John Mattox – Certified Lay Speaker Kings Mountain

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Stewart Nowell of New Covenant UMC

Guest choir – Salem UMC

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Morning bible study 11 a.m. – Rev. Carroll Flack – First Methodist – Dallas

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Stewart Nowell of New Covenant UMC

Guest choir – Tucker’s Grove UMC

Thursday, Aug. 10

Morning bible study – Rev. Amy Vaugh – Marvin UMC – Lincolnton

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Ken Curtis Mt Pleasant UMC

Guest choir – Denver UMC

Friday, Aug. 11

Morning bible study 11 a.m. – Rev. Jill Rhinehart – Central UMC – Kings Mountain

Evening worship 7:30 p.m. – Rev. Ken Curtis Mt Pleasant UMC

Guest choir – Hills Chapel UMC

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bluegrass Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. featuring the Cockman Family, Sherrills Ford and Gospel Voices, Union Grove

Sunday, Aug. 13

Sunday school 10 a.m. – Butch Ross

Morning worship 11 a.m. – Rev. Jim Tate

Evening Farewell Communion Service 6 p.m. – Rev. Jim Tate

Rev. Gene Richardson began this service and it is continued in his honor.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard