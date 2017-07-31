National Night Out connects law enforcement, communities

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Neighborhoods throughout Lincolnton will be taking part in the 34th annual National Night Out on Tuesday. The concept of National Night Out began as community police awareness raising event. It is always held on the first Tuesday of August in neighborhoods all over the United States with the intention of bringing the community and police together in an evening of block parties in a stand against crime.

This is Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Matt Painter’s sixth year of organizing Lincolnton’s event.

“This is one of my favorite events,” he said. “It’s very enjoyable get to meet new people and people you talk to every year for food, fun and community.”

Elected officials, prosecutors and law enforcement will travel around to each block party set up throughout Lincolnton to meet and greet citizens in the community.

This year, 10 communities will be holding block parties including the Republican Party at the 400 block of East Main Street, the 200 block of North Oak Street, Rhyne Heights Methodist Church on Madison Street, the 100th block of Policarp Street, the Oaklawn community on Linden Street, Lutherhaus Apartments at the office building, the Crestview community at Tate Street and Rock Creek Drive, the Lithia Hills community at 203 Julia Drive, Lee Wood Acres community at Detter Road and the Huntington Hills community off Startown Road. The block parties will run from 6 p.m. until dark.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincolnton Police Department, where a tour of the block parties will begin.

Image courtesy of LTN File