Lincoln County Democratic Party recruiting sheriff candidates

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The race to become the new sheriff of Lincoln County has been heating up ever since Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam announced his intent to campaign for the office in March. At that time, Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter confirmed that he would not seek re-election in 2018 and since then the floodgates have opened.

In total, six candidates have filed paperwork with the Lincoln County Board of Elections to establish a campaign, which is necessary in order to collect monetary contributions from the public. The field currently features five Republicans and one independent candidate, which has raised questions of if, and when, a Democrat will enter the race.

“Right now, no one has come forward to the Lincoln County Democrats and expressed an intent to file,” Lincoln County Democratic Party chairman Ross Bulla said. “At this time, we don’t know of anyone who has made the definitive decision to run, so at this point we don’t have an identified candidate. We are actively recruiting candidates and we know that there are some people considering a campaign, but at this point no one has expressed the intent to file.”

The official deadline to file a campaign for sheriff, at which time the field is locked in and no candidates may be added to or removed from the ballot, is set for Feb. 28, 2018.

“Strategically, it would make sense right now to wait a little bit longer before filing,” Bulla said. “The only real advantage to filing right now is that you can go ahead and start raising money. If someone can fund their own campaign, or a portion of that campaign, then there may not be a strategic reason to file right now. Some of these candidates who have already filed may wash out before the primary, just based on what I’m observing and reading.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been under Republican leadership since Carpenter first took office in 2010 with a decisive victory over Democrat Terry Burgin. Carpenter’s was the only name on the ballot in 2014 when he won re-election without a challenger from the Democratic Party. Tim Daugherty was the last Democrat to hold the sheriff’s office in Lincoln County when he narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Barbara Pickens by less than 250 votes in 2006.

“Anyone who meets the requirements of the local and state elections boards is welcome to run, but obviously in the lack of anyone coming forward we have to go out and actively try to find people who might be willing to do so,” Bulla said. “We’re obviously looking for people with name recognition who contribute to the community. Public service in an elected capacity is not necessary, but we would want somebody who’s well known throughout the community for giving back. Obviously, we’re also looking for somebody who has the time and talent to serve in that capacity.”

Party primary elections are scheduled to take place on May 18, 2018, with the general election to follow on Nov. 6, 2018.