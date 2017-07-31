Guest View— Carcinogen that can be found in well water

Gov. Roy Cooper has rightly been criticized in recent days for not enacting better protection against hexavalent chromium, a carcinogen that can be found in well water. There are signs his administration is now headed in the right direction. We hope that’s the case.

“As a Democratic gubernatorial candidate last fall, Roy Cooper blasted his Republican opponent for adopting a more lenient standard than what’s recommended by North Carolina’s health agency for cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in well water,” The Associated Press reported last week. “Now that he’s governor, Cooper’s environmental agency has decided to keep that same standard, infuriating people who say their well water is contaminated and enabling former Gov. Pat McCrory to call Cooper a hypocrite.”

As that news broke, state Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan issued a press release saying that he is “directing a state panel to provide science-based guidance that can be used to address the recently announced performance standard for chromium in groundwater.” A spokesman said that effort had been in the works for months.

We hope the panel works quickly to reach what should be the obvious conclusion: The standard should be raised.

And time is of the essence. The AP reported last week: “The state Department of Environmental Quality’s guidelines for the well-water filtering systems Duke Energy will be required by law to install for some neighbors of its North Carolina coal-ash storage pits were announced last week. They match the standard for protecting against hexavalent chromium that McCrory’s administration adopted, which is about 140 times higher than the amount the state’s health agency says could harm human health if exceeded. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says hexavalent chromium is likely to be carcinogenic when ingested.”

Duke has denied that its pits are the source of the hexavalent chromium found in the wells.

Lawyers for neighbors have sharply criticized the current standard, the AP reported. “Families will have to rely on these systems for safe tap water,” the lawyers said in a statement. “The much higher DEQ standard does not adequately protect the families who live near the coal ash.”

Better protection must come fast.

— from the Winston-Salem Journal.