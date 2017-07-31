Downtown Lincolnton First Federal Park nears completion

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The idea to build a park in downtown Lincolnton started to pick up steam in 2015 and now, more than two years later, the city is putting the finishing touches on First Federal Park.

Devin Rhyne, a former Lincolnton city councilman who resigned in December, spearheaded the effort when the city purchased the land where the old Carolina and North Western Railroad Freight Depot used to stand.

“First Federal Park is something that I’ve hung my hat on and something that I got behind and took on as something of a personal project a number of years ago,” Rhyne told the Times-News upon the announcement of his resignation. “It’s not so much about the park itself, although that is important, but one of the things we heard from citizens that they most wanted was more green space, more park space and more places to be. To be able to make that downtown area more of a destination is extremely important in the development of downtown Lincolnton.”

It’s taken longer for Rhyne’s vision to become reality than most expected at the outset of the process and it’s also been a more expensive endeavor than originally estimated.

The city initially set aside $400,000 for the project, which included the dollars needed to purchase the land on North Poplar Street near the Marcia Cloninger Rail Trail. Last July, all four qualified bids for the construction of the park exceeded the estimated construction budget of $305,000, with the lowest submitted bid from Howard Construction Company of Lincolnton checking in at $481,000.

Several local organizations have backed the project, including First Federal Bank, which secured naming rights for a decade at a cost of $75,000. The Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority donated $220,000 from the city’s occupancy tax in support of the park and the city obtained an additional $25,000 from a grant through the Timken Foundation. The city was also able to raise more than $6,000 in private donations for which the Timken Foundation provided matching funds.

Ultimately, city officials opted to eliminate the proposed playground area from the final site design before agreeing to a reduced contract with Howard Construction worth approximately $415,000. Assistant City Manager Ritchie Haynes, the former director of Parks and Recreation who has overseen the design and construction of the park, is optimistic that the additional open space will be more beneficial than the playground would have been.

“When we did our community meeting and got feedback from the public, playground equipment was low on the list,” Haynes said at a city council meeting in August. “Open space was higher on the list so we felt like that would give us the most bang for our buck. Even though it’s a small area, it costs a lot for the equipment and the concrete around it. We feel like if we’re going to do concerts or open events, this area gives people somewhere to picnic or bring their chair and watch the event while their child is playing on the splash pad. I’m hoping that it may add more to it than the actual playground would.”

The construction of First Federal Park has been completed despite a delay early in the process when coal was found in the dirt at the site. New dirt has since been brought in to remedy the situation, but those in charge of the project still decided to move the footprint of the park’s amphitheater to be safe.

All that’s left to be completed at the park is the irrigation before the sod can be laid down and that’s expected to be done within the next week or so, according to City Manager Steve Zickefoose. The sod then has to sit untouched for about three weeks before it can handle any foot traffic, so the goal is to have First Federal Park open to the public by late August or early September, according to Haynes.

“This isn’t like a normal park for us where we’ve got ball fields, tennis courts, shelters and so forth,” Haynes said. “It’s more of a small, unique park for the downtown area that I think will be a hit for the residents of Lincolnton. We were told that the community wanted something a little bit different and I think the splash pad will give them that.”

First Federal Park will feature a splash pad with a capacity of approximately 20 children and an open area for small concerts and events. The park will also include restrooms, which has been a long-standing demand of those who regularly utilize the rail trail, and an additional 17 parking spots that are sorely needed in the downtown area. While a playground has not been included in the initial construction of the park, it is something that could be added at a later date if the city budget allows.

“The initial idea of the park was to give people another reason to come to downtown Lincolnton,” Haynes said. “I think downtown and the park are really going to complement each other. A young couple with their kids can come downtown to grab a meal or some ice cream and then venture down to the park to spend some time there while the kids play on the splash pad. It just adds to the downtown experience. Our goal is to bring more people to downtown Lincolnton in the evenings and on the weekends and hopefully the park will help us accomplish that.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard