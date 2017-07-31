Deputies raid ‘drug house’ on Highway 27

Staff report

A tip about drug activity at a residence on Highway 27 East led to the arrest of one person on drug charges.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw numerous vehicles going in and out of residence in the 3400 block of Highway 27 East and, on July 26, they noticed a vehicle with New York license plates that were expired turn into the drive at the home, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies waited for the vehicle to come back onto the highway, where they conducted a traffic stop.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle and located several used syringes and an admission from both occupants that the residence they came from is known as a drug house. Deputies went to the residence and made contact with an individual at the residence who allowed them to come inside. The deputies allegedly observed a number of syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The homeowner was not at home and other areas of the home needed to be searched. A search warrant was served at the residence on July 27.

During the search, deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine, more drug paraphernalia and a counterfeit $100 bill.

The homeowner, Carroll Joshua Dale Brown, 31, of Highway 27 East in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a counterfeit instrument, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $32,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO