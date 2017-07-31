Denver man charged with possession of child pornography

Staff report

A Denver felon has been charged with possessing child pornography.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit received a tip in early July that alleged that Benjamin Michael Lineberger, 25, of Unity Church Road, was uploading child pornography on his computer.

Following an investigation into the tip, detectives obtained a search warrant that was executed at the residence July 27.

During the execution of the search warrant, an interview was conducted with Lineberger, who allegedly confessed to possessing child pornography.

Lineberger was charged with five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Lineberger has prior Lincoln County convictions for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after consuming a controlled substance while under 21 in 2013, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud in 2013 and felony common law robbery in 2015, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He is currently on probation, according to state records.

Image courtesy of LCSO