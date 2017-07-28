‘Pink Heals’ tour visits Lincoln County

A fire truck or two traveling through the streets of downtown Lincolnton or on rural roads in Lincoln County is not an uncommon sight, but if there’s a whole cavalcade of fire trucks and emergency response vehicles led by pink fire trucks, that’ll likely turn heads.

The Pink Heals National Tour made several stops throughout Lincoln County on Thursday. Pink Heals is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by retired fire fighter Dave Graybill from Glendale, Arizona.

“As I was sitting in the fire station one day, I wondered why we as the poor and middle class were always fundraising for institutions that have no direct link to us personally,” he said. “So at the end of the day why aren’t our businesses raising money for the people that shop in their stores? How do you direct those funds to the individuals in the community that need help? You create an image of the fire service.”

Graybill created his own “fire department” that celebrates women because women take care of the rest of the family. This is why the fire trucks are pink, but Pink Heals is not just about cancer – it’s about any disease or affliction. These pink fire trucks driven by volunteers wearing pink turnout gear visit people throughout the community and the local community keeps them afloat through donations or fundraisers.

Each year, volunteers from Pink Heals travel throughout the United States with funds out of their own pockets. Donations and t-shirt sales help pay for fuel and vehicle expenses. Currently there are 200 Pink Heals fire trucks in three countries. The closest chapter to Lincolnton is the Foothills Chapter based out of Hickory. The Foothills Chapter’s fire truck, named Barbara, visited Lincoln County on Thursday along with the national tour truck and a new affiliate of Pink Heals, the Gunner’s Kids children’s fire truck brightly painted with super heroes.

“We’re the fastest growing community support effort in the United States,” Graybill said. “We pick cities like throwing a dart on a dart board and spread love. Love’s been free for centuries.”

The first stop was at Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services where they visited paramedic Stacey Montelongo, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in June. Montelongo has been in emergency medical services for more than 25 years.

“It’s also been to help people and the community,” she said. “But (Pink Heals) is something else because I’m the one who always puts things together for other people, not the other way around. I’m very humbled today.”

Montelongo stressed that it was important the people get their colonoscopies so that if cancer is present, it may be detected early. She has been involved in emergency medical services education throughout her career.

“There’s no telling how many thousands of people she has had sitting in front of her in a classroom,” Lincoln County paramedic Steve Mauney said. “When she came to work here it was predominately a male-dominated profession. Stacy and her peers opened the doors for women in emergency medical services here.”

Those people that Pink Heals visits sign the fire truck so each truck is decorated with signatures and drawings that have been added throughout their travels.

After they left Lincoln County EMS, the Pink Heals fire trucks, a fire truck from the Conover Fire Department, Lincoln County emergency response vehicles and a Lincolnton fire truck traveled up Highway 27 toward Vale, picking up a fire truck from Howard’s Creek and then another from the North Brook fire departments on the way to pay a visit to Gary Yandle and his friends and family. Yandle was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer. He had no idea that Pink Heals was coming until they arrived in front of his house with sirens blaring. He was unable to walk out to the road where the fire trucks were parked so one of the pink fire trucks was driven up to his doorstep.

“It was a surprise and I’m honored,” Yandle said.

After leaving Vale, Pink Heals headed to Alexis for their final visit in Lincoln County and then to the Lincolnton Fire Department for lunch before returning on to their next stops. For more information on Pink Heals, visit the organization’s website at www.pinkfiretrucks.org.

