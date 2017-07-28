Obituaries — 7-28-17

Wilhelmina Reynolds Yoder

Wilhelmina Reynolds Yoder, age 89, of Crouse passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Brain Center Lincolnton. She was born April 30, 1928 in Bamberg County, S.C., a daughter of the late Logan Lohr and Iona Marie Brown Reynolds. Wilhelmina was a lifelong resident of Crouse where she lived on Cotton Mill Lane since 1952 until she became a resident of Carillon Assisted Living Center in Lincolnton. She was formerly employed with Rhodes Rhyne Manufacturing Company as a shipping clerk and retired from Lincoln County School System as a Teacher’s Assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Yoder; great grandchild, Cadence Elizabeth Hill; and siblings, Henry Ehrhardt and Martha Ehrhardt Harrison.

Survivors include her daughters, Renee Yoder Hill and husband, James of Durham and Anne Marie Yoder Broadway and husband, Bob of Mount Holly; grandchildren, Jennifer H. Hobgood (Michael) of Creedmoor, James Hill, Jr. (Jessica) of Memphis, Tenn., Beth H. Yarboro (Ted) of Rougemont, Graham Hill of Durham, and Caroline Broadway of Mount Holly; great grandchildren, Drew, Ella, and Jake Hobgood, Tripp and Lola Hill, and Liam Yarboro; and sisters, Betty Stanley of Roanoke, Va., and Margaret Ruckle of Augusta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, 2017 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Crouse with Pastor Rick Sloop and Pastor Gene Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Donate by phone at 1-800-272-3900. Website – www.alz.org.

Randy Dean ‘R.B.’ Beard, Sr.

Randy Dean “R.B.” Beard, Sr., age 60, of Harris Drive in Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Haywood officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Randy was born December 1, 1956, in Catawba County, to the late Walter Evans Beard and Virginia Cook Beard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Beard, Darrell Beard, Jerry Beard, Sr.; a sister, Diane Burgess; and a nephew, Jerry Beard, Jr. Randy was a true outdoorsman and loved his grandkids, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by three daughters, Windy Hotchkiss of the home, Lisa Crouse of Lincolnton, and Brandi Weddle of Denver; one son, Randy Beard, Jr. of Lowesville; seven grandchildren, D.J. Woody, Chante Hotchkiss, Dalton Hotchkiss, Sunshine Harris, Austin Crouse, Cooper Beard, and Kason Weddle; four great-grandchildren, Haven Harris, Halia Smith, Kyndin Turner, and Aerian Turner; four sisters, Linda Isenhour, Dora Rink, Joyce Sain, and Wendy Rhodes; nephew, Christopher Beard; and many more nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Albert Joe Helms

Albert Joe Helms, age 85, of Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today, July 28, 2017, at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Andy Royals and Rev. Harvey Gates officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Helms was born March 26, 1932, in Lincoln County, to the late Pervey and Jessie McGinnis Helms. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Keever. He worked in textiles for J.P. Stevens for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Mull Helms of the home; two sons, Joe Allen Helms, and wife Lynda, and Todd Helms, and wife Myra, all of Lincolnton; one daughter, Diane Craig, and husband, Jerry, of Iron Station; and three grandchildren, Katie Helms, and friend Bo Abernethy, Joshua Craig, and wife Kinsley, and John Helms, and fiancé Megan O’Riley.

Margie Mackie Walker

Margie Mackie Walker, of Catawba County and Winston-Salem, passed away July 24, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont on July 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. The family will receive visitors at Burke Mortuary of Newton this evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Belinda Rhew Martin

Belinda Rhew Martin, 59, of Cherryville passed away July 25, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at noon at Anthony Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

A celebration of Belinda’s life will also be held today from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Cherryville Country Club. The family received friends on Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 133 Suncrest Rd. in Cherryville.

Darrell Wayne Bumgarner

Darrell Wayne Bumgarner, 63, of Conover passed away July 26th, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 29, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. A private Graveside Service will be held at Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. July 29, 2017 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Kimlin Jewel Dollars

Kimlin Jewel Dollars, 59, of Boone passed away July 27th, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Jerryann Bennett Powers

Jerryann Bennett Powers, 77, of Newton passed away on July 21, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be held on July 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Big Isaac Cemetery.

