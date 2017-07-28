Maiden couple charged with trafficking meth

Staff report

An East Lincoln couple has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Derek Jason May, 47, and Colleen Velma Jewell, 38, both of Field Haven Court in Maiden, were arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop near Highway 150 in East Lincoln.

Detectives said the investigation into the pair began following complaints about drug activity at the Field Haven Court home.

Detectives said the couple picked up a large amount of methamphetamine from a location in Charlotte and brought it back to Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. During a search of the couple’s vehicle, deputies seized 33 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $1,200 to $3,000 depending on how it would be distributed.

May was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He received a $40,000 secured bond.

Jewell was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transport and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. She received a $40,000 secured bond.

Images courtesy of Courtesy o and Courtesy of LCSO