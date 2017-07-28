Lincoln Theatre Guild drama camp students perform today

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

For the past 25 years, the Lincoln Theatre Guild (LTG) has offered a camp for young people to gain the skills and confidence that they need to take part in theatrical productions.

“We’re doing four plays this year that the junior directors have spent a lot of time writing,” Becca DeGregory, one of this year’s instructors, said. “You can see their passion and love for theater in their writing.”

There are 12 junior directors, ranging in age from 13 to 30, and approximately 60 children participated this year. The instructors included DeGregory, Joanna Underwood and Paige Rice.

“If this is the future of theater in Lincoln County, we’ve left it in very good hands,” DeGregory said. “They learned the opening dance number in one week and it took them three days to learn the second number. The creative scriptwriting ideas that they’re coming up with are amazing. I wasn’t this creative when I was their age. It’s nothing but up from here for them.”

The production that the participants in drama camp have been working on, “Mixed and Mangled Fairy Tales” is just what the title suggests – a hilarious mix-up of different fairy tales. Peter Pan meets Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk meets the Princess and the Pea and the Princess and the Frog and a whole bunch of nursery rhymes and other fables mixed in.

Maddie White, 10, is attending drama camp for the first time this year. She particularly liked the dance aspects of the camp because she took dance for four years, but she also liked the acting.

“This is the first time I’ve done a real play,” she said. “It’s awesome. I even tried out for ‘(The Seussification of) Romeo and Juliet’ this week.”

No stranger to the LTG, this is the fourth year Christopher Hager attended drama camp. He’s performed in numerous productions and learned new techniques at camp this year such as how to project his voice better and improve his improvisation skills. He’ll be 15 in a few days and when he graduates from high school he said that he might give professional acting a try but, if that doesn’t work out, he’ll go to school to learn a skill like plumbing.

DeGregory said that she really likes the changes that she sees in some of the students from the beginning of camp into the second week. She first met 13-year-old Serenity Bridges at the LTG Youth Actor’s Guild in March.

“She wouldn’t speak or volunteer, she just sat in the back,” she said. “You could tell that she wanted to be there but she couldn’t take part until near the end when you could at least hear her speak. Here at drama camp she’s been incredible.”

Because she enjoyed the Youth Actor’s Guild so much, Bridges said wanted to come to drama camp, too.

“I was a little shy at first but the people here are great and they’ve helped me to not be so shy when I first start to talk to people,” she said. “I’m not scared any more.”

Bridges also tried out for a part in “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” and is waiting to see if she was accepted.

“I felt really good about it,” she said. “Paige (Rice) could hear every word.”

“Mixed and Mangled Fairy Tales” will be on stage Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Tickets are $5 and available at the door.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard