GUEST VIEW — Renewable energy legislation

Sometimes a decision boils down to something pretty unpleasant, a choice where you have to pick the least-damaging option, but you feel lousy about it because you’re inflicting needless damage. So it is with the renewable energy legislation that’s on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. No matter what he does — sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature — there will be serious setbacks. His task is to select the least-awful option.

The solar-energy part of the legislation is an excellent piece of work. The legislation originated in the House, where lawmakers — led by Rep. John Szoka of Fayetteville — did an extraordinary amount of homework. They spent months crafting the legislation, consulting with utilities, retailers, the renewable-energy industry and its supporters.

The bill increases incentives for more solar development in this state, but also finds ways to make it cheaper for consumers. It introduces greater competition to the solar development market and it’s likely to keep the state among the top solar-energy states in the country. And it also will bring down the costs of installing individual solar systems on homeowners’ rooftops. All those things are a plus that drew support from the solar industry as well as from Duke Energy, the nation’s largest electric utility — a clear signal that lawmakers have crafted a win-win regulatory piece.

But when the bill went over to the state Senate, part of it got turned into the biggest loser. Harry Brown, the Senate majority leader from Jacksonville, has long waged war against wind farms, saying they will interfere with the military’s training missions and may end up causing the Defense Department to move some bases elsewhere, resulting in a catastrophic financial loss for the state. He offers no evidence beyond insisting that’s what some generals tell him in private. But that’s enough for Brown, who used his Senate clout to add a moratorium on wind farm development to the renewable-energy bill. His original measure included a 3 1/2-year moratorium but in negotiations with the House, it was reduced to 18 months.

Wind energy developers immediately cried foul, as well they should. Pentagon officials worked closely with the developers of the massive new Amazon wind farm on the state’s northeast coast, siting the windmills so they wouldn’t interfere with military flight missions, including the extensive training done over our coast. The developers and defense officials all declared it a successful exercise — which is already required by federal law anyway.

The Amazon wind farm is up and running, despite Brown’s attempt to stop it when it was nearly completed. But now, several other developers poised to spend hundreds of millions in North Carolina are saying they may go elsewhere if the moratorium passes. Brown says they’re bluffing, but we’re not so sure. And neither is the governor, who has to make a hard choice. If he vetoes the legislation — which the moratorium richly deserves — he may do serious damage to the state’s booming solar industry as well. Although Republicans have a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, the renewable energy bill didn’t pass by a broad margin and lawmakers — especially in Brown’s Senate — may not be inclined to save the measure. If Cooper signs the bill, or lets it become law without his signature, he risks doing great damage to the wind-energy industry, which is just beginning to take off here.

But that, sadly, appears to be the least-terrible course to take. Sign the bill, or let it become law anyway, and then work nonstop to bring the moratorium to its earliest possible conclusion. The hiatus is designed to give the state time to chart the places where wind farms will be incompatible with military operations. That mission shouldn’t take more than a year to accomplish, and maybe less time than that. And then we can get back to helping wind farms become part of North Carolina’s energy mix. As we’ve learned from the solar industry, electric generators whose fuel is free turn out to be a pretty good deal.

— from the Fayetteville Observer