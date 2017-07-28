Former West Lincoln standout enjoys life as a baseball scout

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

For Lincoln county native Jay Heafner, baseball isn’t just a game, but a way of life.

The former West Lincoln High School and Davidson College standout is in his sixth year as a scout with the Texas Rangers, a job that has taken him to New Jersey, Texas and back to North Carolina.

Heafner was a star player on Rebel teams in the early 2000’s. He, along with teammates and good friends David Wise and Matt Craig, played a big part in helping Coach Allan Chapman get the West Lincoln baseball program turned around. “We were competing and making the playoffs by my junior and senior years,” Heafner said.

During his high school years, he also enjoyed playing American Legion Baseball for Cherryville Post 100 where he was a key player on the 2003 team that won the N.C. state championship in Fayetteville. That Post 100 team went on to win the Southeast Regional in Rock Hill, S.C. and finished runner-up in the American Legion World Series in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Heafner played his college baseball at Davidson College where he had a tremendous career. As a junior, he led the Southern Conference in hitting with a .448 average, which seventh best all-time in the league. Heafner had an on base percentage that season of .533, good for fourth all-time in the Southern Conference.

Those kind of numbers made him the conference’s player of the year, edging out Brett Gardner of the College of Charleston who now starts in the outfield for the New York Yankees.

“That junior year was kind of surreal,” Heafner said. “I was hot the whole year. I don’t know how it happened. Some luck was involved.”

Heafner, who finished his career at Davidson with 250 hits, was second team all-conference as a relief pitcher in 2004, first team in 2005 as a third baseman and second team in 2006 as a shortstop. “Coach (Dick) Cooke was great to play for and build a relationship with,” Heafner said. “I still talk to him often.”

Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 23rd round in 2006, Heafner was assigned to Short-Season A Ball in Spokane, Washington. After playing around 70 games that season, Heafner was assigned to Single-A Clinton, Iowa.

But after a couple seasons in the minors, Heafner was released by the Rangers organization. “After getting into pro ball, you find out where you stand in the grand scheme of baseball,” Heafner said. “I was always realistic with myself. I knew the end was probably near, and I was probably not going to play in the big leagues.”

Out of baseball, Heafner took a job in finance, which he soon found out was not for him. So he began emailing Texas farm director Scott Servais, inquiring about openings.

Servais, who is currently the manager of the Seattle Mariners, contacted Heafner about becoming a scout in the northeast territory. Soon after, he was hired by the Rangers and moving to Morris Plains, New Jersey. “The same guy who released me, helped me get back into it,” said Heafner.

After three years in New Jersey, he moved to Houston to take over a territory that covered southern Texas and all of Louisiana, and in 2014 he got the territory that he had been keeping an eye on, and he and his family made the move back to North Carolina. “Jacob (Heafner’s son) was 4 or 5 months old, so being able to get back home around family was pretty important,” Heafner said.

As a scout, Heafner will see somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 baseball games a year. The games begin as early as February 1, and go into November. Those include high school, college, professional minor league and even some showcase games. When not watching games, there is keeping up bios and medical reports on all prospects.

But with all the time and effort put in, scouting can be rewarding. Heafner helped the Rangers sign Kyle Hendricks out of Dartmouth, who is now a starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. He also played a major part in the signing of Mike Olt, Nick Williams and Nick Martinez.

“I don’t feel like I really have a job,” Heafner said on being a scout. “It’s (going to games) what I’ve been doing since I was four years old.” It does have its drawbacks, like being on the road a lot and spending much time away from his family.

Heafner, who now resides in Indian Trail with his wife Krista, daughter Reese and son Jacob, shows a lot of gratitude to those who helped along the way in his life of baseball. Coach Chapman at West Lincoln, Post 100 head coach Bobby Reynolds and Davidson’s Coach Cooke, who Heafner said all have a different approach to the game. “I’ve been lucky to play for different types of coaches.”

And he is grateful for his parents, Walt and Ann, who still live in western Lincoln county. “I can’t believe Mom and Dad used to wake up on Saturdays at 4 a.m. and drive to those tournaments,” Heafner said.

Image courtesy of Contributed