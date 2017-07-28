Criminal Charges 7-28-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Candelario Guzman, 44, of 9916 Sea Son Grove Ln. in Charlotte was charged July 23 with one count each of driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and no operator license. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Virginia Ruth Ryall, 40, of 1863 Haynes Ave. in Gastonia was charged July 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Taylor Scott Graham, 26, of 5105 Crawford Rd. in Gastonia was charged July 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Kai David Kohler, 53, of 6789 W. NC 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged July 23 with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elizabeth Katherine Findling, 34, of 216 Kingsport Dr. in Concord was charged July 23 with five counts of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and one count each of disorderly conduct, injury to real property, carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after consuming sufficient amount of alcohol and obstructing wat to places of public worship. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Lee Reeves, 26, of 3263 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged July 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Zachary Coleman, 18, of 194 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Rocky Lee Brown, 33, of 2371 W. NC 150 Hwy. in Crouse was charged July 23 with one count of stalking.
- David James Moore, 25, of 210 Turner St. in Lincolnton was charged July 25 with one count of violation of 50B order. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Joeseph James Norman, 30, of 358 Sunny Hill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged July 25 with one count of misdemeanor child support. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Sydney Hope Collins, 20, of 124 Cricklewood Ln. in Mooresville was charged July 25 with two counts of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.
- Curtis Morgan, 42, of 110 Cindy Ln. in Gastonia was charged July 25 with one count each of breaking and entering building generally, felony larceny and possessing stolen goods. A $9,999 secured bond was set.
- Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 22, of 334 S. Race St. in Statesville was charged July 25 with four counts of conspiracy and one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and altering/destroying/stealing evidence of criminal conduct.
- Brandi Nicole Brown, 33, of 246 E. Broad St. in Statesville was charged July 25 with four counts of conspiracy and one count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possessing drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Myles Alexander Foote, 23, of 648 Scotts Creek Rd. in Statesville was charged July 25 with four counts of conspiracy and one count each of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/contribute a schedule II controlled substance, Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and selling/delivering a schedule VI controlled substance. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 43, of 1030 5th St. in Statesville was charged July 25 with four counts of conspiracy and one count of possession drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Derek Jason May, 47, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged July 26 with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Coleen Velma Jewell, 38, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged July 26 with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Melissa Lee Schilling, 22, of 1002 Mansion Dr. in Lincolnton was charged July 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Jody Ray Messer, 41, of 1220 Baker Blvd. in Gastonia was charged July 26 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $300.00 cash bond was set.
- Johnny Joe Warlick, 43, of 1984 Billy Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 26 with one count of first degree trespassing.
- Denisha Shanae Wilson, 25, of 1416 John Lutz Cir. in Lincolnton was charged July 25 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Joshua Dominque Parker, 25, of 4473 Highway 73 in Iron Station was charged July 26 with two counts of failure to support parents/non-support of parents. A $750.00 bond was set.
