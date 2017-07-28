Around Town — 7-28-17

SATURDAY

Service

Herndon Chapel AME Zion, located at 1121 Georgetown Rd. in Lincolnton will host “100 Men & Women in Hats” at 1 p.m. Non-denomination speakers will speak about the numbers 1-8. Join us and wear any kind of hat.

5K run or walk

Lincoln Charter School, located at 7834 Galway Lane, Denver is hosting the 1st Annual Grow Your Game 5K run or walk at 8:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 7:15 a.m. until 8 p.m. Proceeds will support soccer and cross country. Registration day of event is $30.

Free dinner

Coral Park Baptist Church, located at 295 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton will host a free community dinner from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Meal

The Epic Youth group of McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Meal includes BBQ chicken, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Price is by donation.

Gospel singing

New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2103 Capernium Rd. in Waco will host a gospel singing at 7 p.m.

Conference

The Apostles Gathering of El Shaddai Church, located at 4953 East Hwy. 27 in Iron Station will host a women and men’s conference at 4 p.m.