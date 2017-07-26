Our View— Downtown events are worthy of support

By all accounts, Lincolnton’s first comic con was a great success. The event, held at the Citizens Center in downtown on Saturday, was a benefit for Communities in Schools of Lincoln County, an organization that works to help underprivileged and at-risk students stay in school and succeed in their academic careers. There can be no better objective.

Comic cons are ubiquitous in larger cities across the country and celebrate comic book culture, science fiction in all its forms, pop culture and the fringes of popular media. Those terms might not seem synonymous with Lincolnton and Lincoln County, but the turnout at Saturday’s event showed that there’s plenty of appetite out there for culture that’s a little bit outside of the mainstream.

City and county leaders should take notice. It’s events like Lincolnton Comic Con that draw attention to the city and county from the region at large and could serve to give businesses and potential residents an incentive to look harder at the area when deciding where to settle their family or business.

It would be wonderful to see the Lincolnton Comic Con become an annual event, and take its place alongside the Apple Festival, Hog Happenin’, Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Fest, Denver Days and the various local Christmas and Independence Day events that are unique to Lincoln County. Future events could further promote the city’s artistic heritage or the wealth of talented musicians that call the county and region home. The county already has a robust and growing community theater scene and continuing that trend will enrich the cultural life of Lincoln County.

These kinds of events aren’t for everyone, but they’re an important piece of ensuring the community remains vibrant and welcoming. They deserve all the support city and county leaders can muster.