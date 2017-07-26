Sports Briefs

LHS announces fall sports practice schedule

Football: Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. at the football field.

Girls tennis: Monday, July 31, 6 p.m at the high school tennis courts.

Cross-country: Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. at the gym.

Boys soccer: Tuesday, August 1, 6:30 p.m. at the soccer field.

Volleyball: August 1, 9 a.m. in the gym.

All athletes should have a current physical before the first practice. The fall mandatory sportsmanship meeting for parents and players is scheduled for August 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the new gym.

West Lincoln High School fall sports tryout start dates and times are set

The following dates and times have been set for tryouts for fall sports at West Lincoln High School.

Football – July 31, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Volleyball – July 31, 10 a.m. until – noon

Cross-country – July 31, 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Tennis – July 31, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Soccer – July 31, 6 p.m. until – 8 p.m.

Golf – August 14, 4 p.m. (at Lincolnton C.C.)

Fight For It event coming to Conover

Fight For It & Company will host “Fight For It” on Saturday, October 21 at Newton-Conover Middle School at 873 Northern Dr. NW in Conover. The event will include MMA, Kickboxing, Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu. The action will get underway at 9 a.m., with the main event coming that evening at 7 p.m. To purchase advance tickets or to pre-register, visit FightForItCompany.com or call 828-855-9151.

West Lincoln to hold fall sportsmanship meeting

West Lincoln High School will hold a mandatory fall sportsmanship meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. in new gym. All athletes that plan on participating in fall sports and their parents must attend.

Co-ed Back to School basketball camp

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .