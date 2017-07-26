Sheriff candidate addresses questions about party affiliation

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Jason Munday took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon to defend his status as a Republican candidate for the 2018 election of a new Lincoln County sheriff.

Munday, a 20-year law enforcement veteran who has policed Lincolnton for the past 14 years, recently spoke to the Times-News about his decision to switch his party affiliation to the GOP after years as a registered Democrat.

“The largest factor that led to my decision was that I had kind of a personal revival as far as my faith is concerned,” Munday said. “That’s when I started to question some of my political beliefs. The other thing that influenced my decision was that I was bothered by Hillary Clinton’s views on a lot of the main issues, especially issues related to law enforcement. I think she took a very wrong stand on a lot of those issues and it didn’t sit well with me. I think that the party is going very far left, but don’t get me wrong because I think that the Republican Party has gone farther right too. I consider myself a moderate, but I lean more conservative and I felt like it was a good time to change.”

Munday discussed the particulars of his political ideology, and said he’s a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Munday and his father-in-law, both NRA certified instructors, teach concealed carry handgun certification classes. He also believes in limited government and fiscally responsible monetary policies.

“I’m conservative in that I think that the taxpayer’s money should be spent in a very wise, efficient and effective manner,” Munday said. “I don’t think that there should be any waste because it’s not our money, it’s money that belongs to the citizens. I think that we should be fiscally responsible. I don’t mind spending money if it’s for the right reasons, but I think it should be very transparent and there should be checks and balances. I think we should be very assertive when it comes to crime and that includes researching modern techniques that are more cost effective. I also think that we should look at employee retention through training and education to get more bang for our buck from our employees because there’s a lot of turnover.”

Munday addressed his party affiliation over the weekend following a Facebook post from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jon Propst, the former chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party who is also campaigning to become the next sheriff of Lincoln County. In an interview with the Times-News, Propst said his post wasn’t directed at Munday, who registered as a Republican less than a week prior to announcing his campaign for sheriff.

“My Facebook post was not directed at anyone specifically,” Propst, a former two-term chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party, said. “It was just a statement about me and my record. It was a statement about what I’ve done and what I’ve been in my life. I wanted to be transparent and share that with everyone because this is a Republican primary that we’re going to be running in.”

While Propst didn’t reference Munday by name in his post, he did make a point that the term Democrat has never appeared on his voter record. He also urged voters to “do your research,” and “compare candidates with one another by the actual record, not the rhetoric spoken.”

“I think as a local party we need to be consistent and elect people, whether it be me or anyone else, who reflect the ideals and beliefs of the party,” Propst said. “I’m not saying that other candidates don’t have those same ideals and beliefs, I’m simply stating what my position has been and what my position will continue to be. Generally speaking, I do think it is concerning when you have a person switch sides shortly before announcing a campaign for office. I think that does bring into question their motivation for switching, but that’s something you’ll have to ask him because I’m not going to speak on that. I’ve known Jason a long time and I know what his positions have been over the years, and him switching to Republican surprised me.”

Munday has encouraged anyone with questions about his politics to contact him via email at mundayforsheriff@gmail.com.

“I am open to anybody wanting to sit down and talk,” Munday said. “I’ll discuss any political belief and I’d like to do that face to face with them. People change, people grow, people mature and people develop. I don’t see this as a very big deal, but a lot of people do and I understand and respect that. Some people might hold it against me and some people might not, but I would just like the opportunity to sit down and talk with them and if they have any issues they can contact me.”

Munday and Propst are two of the five Republican candidates who have filed paperwork with the Lincoln County Board of Elections to establish a campaign for the 2018 election of a new Lincoln County sheriff. The Republican primary election is scheduled for May 18, 2018.

Image courtesy of LTN File