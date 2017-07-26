Randolph County wins Legion state tournament

Staff report

Randolph County Post 45 defeated Wilmington Post 10 16-2 Tuesday afternoon to claim the North Carolina American Legion Baseball state championship at Minges-Overton Baseball Complex on the campus of Pitt Community College in Winterville.

Randolph County, who went a perfect 5-0 in the tournament, already had a spot reserved in the Southeast Regional as the host team, but will now enter next week’s tournament in Asheboro as the North Carolina champion.

Wilmington, who went 3-2 in the state tournament with losses only to Randolph County, will also be eligible for the Southeast Regional.

After playing their closest game of the tournament in a 9-5 win over Shelby on Friday, Randolph cruised to wins over Pitt County 13-5, Wilmington 14-9, Pitt County a second time 13-6 and Wilmington again in the finals.

Randolph County averaged 13 runs a game over the five-day event, outscoring their opponents 65-27.

The winner of next week’s eight-team Southeast Regional tournament in Asheboro will join seven more regional champions from across the country at the American Legion World Series in Shelby beginning August 10.

N.C. State Tournament

Pitt County Community College

Winterville, N.C.

Tuesday’s championship game

G14: Randolph County 16, Wilmington 2

(Randolph County wins N.C. state championship. Wilmington will also advance to next week’s Southeast Regional in Asheboro since Randolph is the host team.)

Monday’s scores

G11: Randolph County 14, Wilmington 9

G12: Wilmington 9, Rowan County 8

G13: Randolph County 13, Pitt County 6

Sunday’s scores

G9: Rowan County 17, Hope Mills 3

G10: Pitt County 17, Garner 7

G11: Randolph County vs Wilmington (ppd. rain)

Saturday’s scores

G5: Garner 7, Cherryville 3

G6: Hope Mills 13, Shelby 11

G7: Wilmington 12, Rowan County 11

G8: Randolph County 13, Pitt County 5

Friday’s scores

G1: Wilmington 5, Garner 4

G2: Randolph County 9, Shelby 5

G3: Rowan County 9, Cherryville 3

G4: Pitt County 6, Hope Mills 5