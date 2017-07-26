Plans for ‘blueway’ gaining local support

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

In conjunction with the city’s recent efforts to revitalize downtown Lincolnton, a working committee has been established to explore a project that would make the South Fork River more accessible to paddlers.

The committee, headed by Rhonda Hunter of the Lincoln Economic Development Association, is currently working to identify optimal launch sites along the river for canoes and kayaks. The goal is to eventually create a “blueway,” similar to the greenways of the Carolina Thread Trail that run through the county, where local residents and visitors alike can explore the hidden beauty of this foothills community.

“It’s a committee of 16 people that we brought together,” Hunter said. “We are trying to look at the best potential for something new that would tie into tourism and entertainment for the city. Sometimes you have that little hidden gem that’s just been overlooked for years and you don’t think about what it could be, so that’s kind of what we’re exploring. We’re trying to create something for the community that would be a tourism attraction and would also attract new businesses to our downtown area or somewhere along the river.”

Hunter first experienced the potential of the South Fork River during a team-building exercise seven years ago. Justin Collins, the owner of Countryman Livery, took Hunter and her LEDA coworkers on a four-hour guided canoe tour along the river from Ramsour’s Mill to Laboratory Mill.

Collins, who’s been paddling the South Fork River throughout his entire life, is a member of the working committee and is responsible for identifying potential launch locations.

“There are people who already paddle the river, but there are definitely some obstacles on the route due to a lack of infrastructure,” Collins said. “Adding that infrastructure would just make the river more accessible to the public, which would ultimately bring more people to Lincolnton. There’s a variety of ways to create better access to the river. Most of the existing accesses to the South Fork River in other counties include either wooden steps or ramps. It all depends on the ecosystem because you want to try and maintain the natural bank. It can be done very minimally, but if you’re planning on having a lot of traffic you want to have a surface that can support it.”

Collins has identified four existing access site — three of which surround The Laboratory Mill near the South Fork Rail Trail and one near Ramsour’s Mill — and 12 other potential access sites, including three that surround Betty G. Ross Park and one near the Massapoag Mill.

“People don’t realize how nice it is out there on the river,” Collins said. “The river’s not dirty. People think about it like it’s 30 or 40 years ago when the factories were dumping in it. I can’t tell you the chemical makeup of it, but I’ve spent many days out there and I’ve never been concerned about being in the water. There’s a lot of erosion that turns the water muddy, but when it’s not raining the water clears up and you can see the bottom of the river. It’s a good trip. You can float down the river and see blue herons, hawks and wild turkeys. There’s an assortment of wildlife on the river and people don’t realize that they can see all of this just a couple of blocks from the courthouse.”

The final launch sites haven’t been selected, but the ideal locations will feature ample parking near the river preferably on land already owned by the city.

“We very much want to make this happen,” Lincolnton City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “I don’t feel like this will be a very expensive endeavor to create a launch area, so it’s not a high capital needs project. I think it’s something that we would hope to be able to do within a short timeframe. Recreational activities like canoeing and kayaking have become increasingly popular among individuals and families, and other areas around us have been able to take advantage of that.”

