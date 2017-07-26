Manufacturer of ‘mermaid tails’ makes new home in Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Twin sisters Abby and Bryn Roberts of Finfolk Productions recently purchased the three-story brick building at 308 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton where they’ll be creating realistic, fully swimmable, silicone mermaid tails. “Mermaiding” is a term used to describe the practice of swimming in or just wearing mermaid tails. This is done both professionally – people play mermaids in theatrical or film productions or for parties — and as a hobby. It’s also considered a fitness activity and some waterside resorts are offering mermaid tails to guests to rent to take water aerobics classes.

Originally from Minnesota, the Robertses spent a couple of years in Hawaii before returning to the mainland to expand the business. They moved to Asheville in 2016 and were looking for a building to purchase or rent.

“We didn’t know what or where Lincolnton was,” Abby Roberts said. “We knew we wanted something in between the Asheville and Charlotte areas and our realtor sent us this building. We weren’t planning on purchasing a building, we were looking for a place to rent. We had a feeling about this building right away and after we saw it we made an offer on it within a couple of weeks.”

The building has been vacant for several years and needed a lot of rehabilitation work, which the Roberts sisters are currently doing. They hope to have it completed and begin operations in the fall. In addition to the mermaid tail manufacturing, they will be doing an apparel line and, ultimately, a divewear line. At this time, they don’t plan to have a sales area open to the public, it’ll just be private work space.

Finfolk Productions was created quite by accident. The sisters were acting at a renaissance festival in Minnesota and the casting director put out a call out for mermaid tails. Abby Roberts was in college for fashion design and textiles at the time, with the intent of getting into theatrical costumes.

“I approached our director and said I could sew something for him,” she said. “When he said he was looking for silicone mermaid tails I thought I couldn’t do it because I hadn’t done casting or mold making before. I looked into it and dragged Bryn in on it. That was during the summer of 2012. We made five mermaid tails in four weeks and they ended up being our prototypes.”

Sometime after that they found out about a forum online where people were talking about the mermaid tails they had made and that there was a whole underground mermaid community.

“That’s where we saw room for ourselves to really expand, grow and make a lucrative business out of it,” Bryn Roberts said. “We’ve been doing it ever since. Business has been good since it started.”

Abby Roberts said mermaiding is either a hobby or a performance art. Finfolk Productions works with a lot of aquariums that do educational program and party companies that do corporate events or birthday parties.

“In the year and a half since we left Hawaii we’ve more than doubled the amount of sales we’ve been doing,” Bryn Roberts said. “We got into an apparel line and a new tail line that’s different than the custom tails we were doing. It’s almost growing faster than we can keep up with.”

There aren’t many people in the world that make mermaid tails and no one that makes them like Finfolk Productions, according to Abby Roberts. They’re currently exploring patenting their process.

“We’ve really enjoyed getting to know the area and the people of Lincolnton,” Bryn Roberts said. “There’s been a lot of excitement that we’re here which is good. There’s always the worry that in a small town the people will think that we’re just the weirdo artists moving into town. It’s really exciting to turn around a building like this one that has a bit of a jaded past. There’s a lot to be polished and shined underneath it – it’s a beautiful building.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard