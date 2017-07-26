Local players lead Area IV

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Several local American Legion Baseball players led the way in various categories when the final statistics were released for Area IV following the N.C. state tournament in Winterville.

Lincolnton’s Lane Hoover won the batting title, hitting .535 for Coach Bruce Bolick’s Lincoln County Cardinals. Hoover, whose season was cut short when he injured his hand, hit over 100 points higher than Area IV’s second leading hitter Logan McNeely (.434) of Shelby.

Montreat College and West Lincoln High School product Matt Bumgarner hit .417 for Cherryville Post 100 this season, good enough for third in Area IV and Robbie Cowie of Lincolnton was fifth on the list with a .384 batting average for Cherryville.

Other local players that made the list of top hitters were Dayne Homesley of Cherryville (.376), Jordon Easter of Lincoln County (.329), Noah Eaker of Cherryville (.326), Austin Treadway of Cherryville (.319) and Kyle Naspinski (.314) and Brendan Gallagher (.309) of Lincoln County.

Bumgarner led Area IV with 6 home runs and 47 RBIs in his final season with Post 100. Cowie had three homers for Post 100, and Easter and Naspinski led the Cardinals with three homers each. Coltyn Stroupe from Cherryville also had three home runs.

Shelby’s Ben Ledbetter was second in the area to Bumgarner in the RBI category with 42. Cowie and Stroupe, along with McNeely tied for third in Area IV with 32 RBIs. Treadway (29) and Eaker (20) were also on the list for runs batted in.

Post 100’s Wade Walker, a Burns High School product, led Area IV in pitching wins with a perfect 7-0 record. Dalton Brooks out of West Lincoln was third with a record of 6-2, and Cowie was fifth on the list at 4-0.

Lincoln County’s Kenny Schild went 4-1 on the mound, and Brady Drennen finished with a 3-2 record, and Eaker went 3-1 for Cherryville. Bumgarner led the area in saves with six.

Post 100 had three of the area leaders in innings pitched. Brooks 52 innings led Area IV, just two-thirds of an inning more than Jacob Carter of Shelby. Dallas Bridges of Cherryville pitched 48 1-3 innings, followed by Cowie with 45 1-3. Walker pitched 43 innings for Post 100, and Bumgarner went 27 1-3.

Garrett Sutton of Gastonia Post 23 finished with an area-low ERA of 1.05. Shelby’s Dylan Izzi (1.55) was second and Bumgarner (1.65) was third. Cowie finished with an ERA of 1.79, good for fifth in Area IV, and Walker (2.09) and Brooks (3.12) were also near the top.

Cowie led all pitchers in Area IV with 57 strikeouts, edging out Shelby’s Carter, who had 56. Brooks (47) was third and Bumgarner (46) was fourth on the list.

American Legion Baseball Area IV Leaders

Batting average (minimum: 30 at-bats)

Lane Hoover, Lincoln (23-43) .535

Logan McNeely, Shelby (46-106) .434

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville (55-132) .417

Jacob McCray, Gastonia (22-54) .407

Robbie Cowie, Cherrvyile (48-125) .384

Ben Ledbetter, Shelby (41-109) .376

Dayne Homesley, Cherryville (32-85) .376

Grant Tilley, G-Braves (43-115) .374

Timmy Davila, G-Braves (32-88) .364

McKinley Scott, G-Braves (20-55) .364

Matt Stokes, G-Braves (39-112) .348

Luke Bumgarner, G-Braves (17-50) .340

Jason Odem, Gastonia (19-56) .339

Brae Wooten, Gastonia (19-56) .339

Jordon Easter, Lincoln (27-82) .329

Nick Roser, G-Braves (25-76) .329

Noah Eaker, Cherryville (30-92) .326

Austin Treadway, Cherryville (43-135) .319

Tyler Bradley, Gastonia (28-88) .318

Kyle Naspinski, Lincoln (27-86) .314

Mason Secrest, G-Braves (26-84) .310

Brendan Gallagher, Lincoln (30-97) .309

Tyler Hannifin, G-Braves (28-91) .308

Lawson Harrill, Shelby (34-113) .301

Home runs

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 6

Timmy Davila, G-Braves 5

Grant Tilley, G-Braves 5

Caleb Plummer, Shelby 4

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 3

Jordon Easter, Lincoln 3

Kyle Naspinski, Lincoln 3

Colton Stroupe, Cherryville 3

Josh Benfield, G-Braves 2

Tyler Hannifin, G-Braves 2

Lawson Harrill, Shelby 2

Logan McNeely, Shelby 2

Nick Roser, G-Braves 2

Mason Secrest, G-Braves 2

Camron Wallace, Shelby 2

Several with 1

Runs batted in

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 47

Ben Ledbetter, Shelby 42

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 32

Logan McNeely, Shelby 32

Colton Stroupe, Cherryville 32

Grant Tilley, G-Braves 31

Austin Treadway, Cherryville 29

Josh Benfield, G-Braves 23

Timmy Davila, G-Braves 23

Nick Roser, G-Braves 23

Caleb Plummer, Shelby 22

Riley Cash, Shelby 21

Camron Wallace, Shelby 21

Noah Eaker, Cherryville 20

Pitching record (W-L-S)

(Minimum: Combination of 3 wins and/or saves)

Wade Walker, Cherryville 7-0-0

Ethan Shell, G-Braves 6-1-0

Dalton Brooks, Cherryville 6-2-0

Dylan Izzi, Shelby 5-3-1

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 4-0-0

Caleb Plummer, Shelby 4-0-0

Josh Benfield, G-Braves 4-1-0

Jacob Carter, Shelby 4-1-0

Kenny Schild, Lincoln 4-1-0

Jared Emory, Shelby 4-2-0

Slayton Fletcher, Gastonia 3-1-1

Garrett Sutton, Gastonia 3-0-0

Noah Eaker, Cherryville 3-1-0

Austin Paradis, G-Braves 3-1-0

Dallas Bridges, Shelby 3-2-0

Brady Drennen, Lincoln 3-2-0

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 2-1-6

Camron Wallace, Shelby 2-1-1

Logan McNeely, Shelby 2-2-1

Innings pitched

Dalton Brooks, Cherryville 52

Jacob Carter, Shelby 51 1-3

Dallas Bridges, Cherryville 48 1-3

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 45 1-3

Ethan Shell, G-Braves 43

Garrett Sutton, Gastonia 43

Wade Walker, Cherryville 43

Dylan Izzi, Shelby 40 2-3

Nick Roser, G-Braves 40 2-3

Carson Gettys, Shelby 39 1-3

Austin Paradis, G-Braves 38 1-3

Billy Todd, Gastonia 33 2-3

Camron Wallace, Shelby 31

Josh Benfield, G-Braves 27 2-3

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 27 1-3

Caleb Plummer, Shelby 27

Logan McNeely, Shelby 26

Jordan Helms, G-Braves 26 2-3

McKinley Scott, G-Braves 25

Will Angel, Cherryville 23

Slayton Fletcher, Gastonia 23

Isaack Toval, Gastonia 22 2-3

Noah Eaker, Cherryville 22

Justin Helms, Gastonia 22

Jared Emory, Cherryville 21 1-3

ERA (Minimum: 20 innings pitched)

Garrett Sutton, Gastonia 1.05

Dylan Izzi, Shelby 1.55

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 1.65

Ethan Shell, G-Braves 1.67

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 1.79

Billy Todd, Gastonia 1.87

Wade Walker, Cherryville 2.09

Slayton Fletcher, Gastonia 2.35

McKinley Scott, G-Braves 2.52

Caleb Plummer, Shelby 2.67

Dalton Brooks, Cherryville 3.12

Jacob Carter, Shelby 3.16

Camron Wallace, Shelby 3.19

Jordan Helms, G-Braves 3.38

Will Angel, Cherryville 3.52

Justin Helms, Gastonia 3.68

Austin Paradis, G-Braves 3.76

Carson Gettys, Shelby 3.89

Dallas Bridges, Cherryville 4.28

Isaack Toval, Gastonia 4.37

Logan McNeely, Shelby 4.50

Josh Benfield, G-Braves 4.88

Noah Eaker, Cherryville 5.31

Jared Emory, Cherryville 5.91

Nick Roser, G-Braves 6.20

Strikeouts

Robbie Cowie, Cherryville 57

Jacob Carter, Shelby 56

Dalton Brooks, Cherryville 47

Matt Bumgarner, Cherryville 46

Garrett Sutton, Gastonia 46

Austin Paradis, G-Braves 36

Wade Walker, Cherryville 36

Dallas Bridges, Cherryville 33

Dylan Izzi, Shelby 33

McKinley Scott, G-Braves 33

Image courtesy of LTN File Pho