The Fantastic Shakers set to perform at Alive After Five

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Fantastic Shakers will headline the third installment of Alive After Five on Thursday. The group has been together for almost 40 years and has played at Alive After Five for every year the concert series has been held, according to keyboard player Freddy Tripp.

“We are really excited about welcoming back the Fantastic Shakers, they have been a defining group for Lincolnton and at Alive After Five,” Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton executive director Brett Hicks said. “In additional to hosting the amazing Fantastic Shakers, Lincolnton residents will also get their first glance of the graceful ladies making up this year’s Apple Queen court.”

The Fantastic Shakers have had numerous regional hit records, produced 12 full-length CDs, have won over 30 Carolina beach music awards and in 2015 the group was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Lead singer Bo Schronce has won a number of Beach Music Awards from the Beach Music Association, including Male Vocalist of the Year four times and induction into the Hall of Fame.

“Bo’s done a really good job of building a team approach,” Tripp said. “He equates doing what he does to being an NFL coach. We’re tight not just musically but as friends.”

The concert is free to attend. Streets in the first two blocks of East Main Street behind the courthouse will be shut down beginning at 4 p.m. DJ John Barkley will entertain the concert goers from 5-7 p.m. when the Fantastic Shakers will begin playing. They’ll play until 10 p.m. taking periodic breaks between sets. Vendors will be set up serving food and beverages and the DDA will have a beer garden.

There’s no entry fee for the cruise-in and vehicles can be old or new. The rain location is the Lincoln County Farmer’s Market on West Water Street. For more information, contact the DDA at (704) 900-9659 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Richie Calloway