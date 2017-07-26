Criminal Charges— 7-26-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Laketa Patrice Rendleman, 33, of 5789 Glenbrook Ln. in Stanley was charged July 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Aaron Leigh Settlemyer, 36, of 403 County Home Rd. in Conover was charged July 21 with one count each of civil or for arrest for child support and failure to appear. A $200.00 secured bond was set.
- Cavian Illa Hamilton Degree, 27, of 710 Hatchett Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 21 with one count of larceny.
- Morgan Michelle Oates, 24, of 8101 Optimist Club Rd. in Denver was charged July 21 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of the center. A $750.00 secured bond was set.
- Michael Lee Metcalf, 34, of 2701 Lowell Rd. in Gastonia was charged July 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeffrey Curtis Foster, 20, of 426 Old Park Rd. in Maiden was charged July 21 with three counts of failure to appear and two counts of failure to comply. A $315.00
- Christopher Todd Moore, 33, 7000 Executive Cr. In Denver was charged July 21 with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Richard Bradley Boulware. 46, of 7491 Common Oak Dr. in Stanley was charged July 21 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and violation of court order. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Wayne Burton II, 47, of 7591 Sherry Ln. in Vale was charged July 21 with one count each of driving while license revoked or suspended and food stamp fraud. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jodi Crocker Thomas, 51, of 1057 St. Marks Church Rd. in Gastonia was charged July 21 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor aiding and abetting. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael James Porter, 26, of 10 Cape Fear Dr. in Dallas was charged July 22 with one count each of second degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeffrey Todd Cruise, 29, of 443 Franks Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 22 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Demory Jerquan Williams, 29, of 1370 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 22 with one count of injury to personal property.
- Bradley David Osborne, 48, of 3159 Loomis St. in Lincolnton was charged July 22 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of a general misdemeanor of child abuse, maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
- Lavonia Michelle Pulley, 45, of 2336 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 23 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and common law for obstruction of justice. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login