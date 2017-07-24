Work continuing on historic clock for downtown Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It’s been approximately two years since Councilman Roby Jetton located the historic clock that once hung from the former First National Bank of Lincolnton building on Court Square. Jetton and Lincoln County Historical Association president Bill Beam have been working on the process of obtaining approval from the Lincoln County commissioners to install the clock on the east side of the Lincoln County Courthouse, raising the funds necessary for the project and getting the clock repaired and restored by a Charlotte clock restorer, Jim VanOrsdel.

On Thursday, a hole was dug and cement was poured. The cement needs to cure for about two weeks before the actual installation process can begin. Jetton wouldn’t commit to a date that the clock would be completely installed but said it shouldn’t be much longer.

“The county has been really good with working with me on this,” Jetton said. “It took a while for the architects to do their work. All that needs to be done with the clock is putting the windows on it and running the timer into the courthouse once it’s mounted.”

Jetton and Beam have worked with David Tobin Architects of Charlotte to design a post that will safely hold the clock. This was an involved process, according to Beam, because the clock was originally constructed to hang off a building.

Robert Eurey, a local clock collector, purchased the clock about 40 years ago with the hope that it would either end up in a museum or somehow be displayed for the appreciation of Lincoln County citizens. Beam said that when the Lincolnton branch closed, the clock was to be hung on a bank branch in Denver but the clock was too large for that building. Before it made its way into Eurey’s possession it was stored in numerous different locations throughout the area.

“I give Roby credit for talking to enough people to find the clock,” Beam said. “We’ve since done a lot of research on the clock and now know all about its history.”

Image courtesy of Contributed