Steering committee looks to build on community vision forum

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Downtown merchants, city leaders and county officials gathered inside the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday evening for a community vision forum hosted by the City of Lincolnton Steering Committee.

The steering committee, founded with the intent of streamlining efforts between local government, support organizations and citizens to advance city objectives, is working with representatives from the North Carolina Main Street program to develop a revitalization plan for the downtown area The committee organized the forum to gather input from local stakeholders before forming an economic positioning statement for the future of downtown Lincolnton.

“I’ve always believed that if you plan to work and work to plan then you’ll get good results,” steering committee chairman Fred Jarrett said. “Getting the stakeholders that work and live in downtown Lincolnton to buy in on the front end is very, very critical and that was the purpose of this forum. Their participation will help their understanding of exactly what it is that we’re trying to accomplish. We’ve been lucky to work with the North Carolina Main Street program because any time you can capitalize on an organization with many, many years of experience reviving downtown areas to help you from going down the wrong rabbit holes, it’s a great opportunity.”

Sherry Adams, a North Carolina Main Street program coordinator with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, led the forum, which included group activities that involved asset mapping and identifying economic drivers. The forum participants then utilized those assets and economic drivers to craft an economic positioning statement based on how they want downtown Lincolnton to look five years from now.

“An economic positioning statement is a vision of the economic role that your downtown will play in the greater community over the next five years,” Adams said. “This plan must be grounded in your growth opportunity and in your authentic, true assets. I want to know what your community can achieve in the next five years and how your downtown will be different from others in North Carolina. I don’t want to see an economic positioning statement that looks exactly like what Cherryville, Mooresville, Troutman or Statesville writes. Lincolnton is unique and different from any of the other surrounding towns.”

Adams challenged those in attendance to pinpoint governmental, economic, cultural, natural and recreational, institutional and community and human resource assets. The assets identified included the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail Trail, Gaston College, nonprofit organizations like Christian Ministry and Amy’s House, city hall, the Lincoln Cultural Center, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport and the Apple Festival.

The forum participants then distinguished several economic drivers and the steering committee narrowed that list down to two that will form the basis of the city’s economic positioning statement. The committee selected the presence of the rail trail that runs through downtown Lincolnton and the potential South Fork River Blueway, which could be used for canoeing in the near future, and the abundance of locally owned niche shops along East Main Street as the two key economic drivers.

The steering committee now has until September to use the input from Tuesday’s community vision forum to craft a final economic positioning statement that will need to be approved by North Carolina Main Street and presented to the Lincolnton City Council.