Men charged with selling marijuana

Staff report

Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit have charged two men with selling marijuana. Both arrests came after the conclusion of two separate investigations into marijuana sales in southern and eastern Lincoln County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives used undercover and surveillance techniques to purchase various amounts of marijuana from the suspects. The investigations began after detectives received citizen tips about drug activity concerning both men. Investigators said the two cases are unrelated.

Zachary Blake Hoyle, 31, of Magnolia Grove Road in Iron Station, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He received a $21,000 secured bond.

Caleb Daniel Staley, 22, of Long Shoals Road in Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. He received a $24,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO