Long Shoals schoolhouse restoration efforts making progress

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Small schoolhouses like the one that still stands in the Long Shoals community in Lincolnton were once dotted around Lincoln County. Many memories were made at these schools. The parents of many of the students who attended this school worked at the Long Shoals Cotton Mill and, as with many mill villages, there was a great sense of community and closeness that is still apparent in those who still live in the area.

“The people I went to school with were the people I grew up with,” Diane Finger said. “Their parents were those who grew up with my parents. Kids in school today don’t even know each other.”

The Long Shoals schoolhouse was built in 1934 after the last school that operated in the community burned down the year before. When it opened, seven grades of children attended the four-room school until it was closed in the early 1960s not long after the cotton mill burned down. The building was transferred numerous times until it was donated to Long Shoals Baptist Church by Willie Heafner in 2014 with the stipulation that the schoolhouse be restored. Heafner had owned the building since he purchased it at auction in 1987.

Since the former schoolhouse was donated to the church, the community has been working together to restore it. Former Long Shoals resident Fred Hoffman donated some money to the restoration process. Bryant Christopher, a contractor who lives in Long Shoals, is heading up the restoration efforts. His grandfather attended the school and wanted to see it restored.

The building was in very bad condition, according to Christopher. There were holes “big enough to drop a car through” in the roof, the whole back side of the floor system was on the ground, all the windows were rotted out and glass was missing. A tree had grown up inside the building and damaged the roof. The roof, floor and windows have all been repaired but the more expensive work of heating, air, plumbing and electricity still needs to be done.

“I can remember how cold the mornings were in the winter time,” Linda Jones said. “In the summer time we had no air conditioning, we just opened the windows. We carried our lunch in a paper ‘poke.’ We all had chores to do. I loved to sweep and then we’d take our brooms and have a broom fight before we went back in. We had a lot of fun.”

Jones also remembers one particular picnic where a teacher who was a confirmed bachelor thought the girls were taking too long to stir up the lemonade using a spoon so he took his hand and stirred it that way.

“The boys drank it but the girls didn’t,” she said. “There was a lot of good memories at that school. When we left to go to high school it wasn’t the same. The closeness wasn’t there. You have to make new friends and you don’t get much time to do that.”

Richard Smith, former head football coach at Lincolnton High School, also attended the Long Shoals school.

“I had nothing but good memories while I went to school there and my memories have been expanded by talking to the people working on this project,” he said. “When I got to high school I felt like at times that I didn’t have a good elementary education because some of the other kids were subjected to more than we were at Long Shoals but as I got older I realized I knew just as much as they did.”

The ultimate use of the building once it’s repaired has not been decided yet but it may be used as a community meeting place. They’d also like to furnish one of the rooms with period schoolhouse furniture with pictures of the school from the past. Long Shoals Baptist Church is happy to accept donations of funds to help complete the project or period school room furniture. The church will be conducting fundraising efforts in the future to continue the work.

Image courtesy of Contributed