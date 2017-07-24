Heroes come to Lincolnton with first local comic con

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Visitors to the “Be a Hero” Lincolnton Comic Con on Saturday were able to be who they wanted to be – a hero or a villain. There was no shortage of smiles and excitement when they entered the floor, which was filled wall to wall with artwork, comic books, pop culture and comic memorabilia, performers and plenty of photo opportunities.

Matt Bolick, an actor from Charlotte who has appeared in the “Walking Dead,” “Sleepy Hollow,” the “Vampire Diaries,” and others attended the event to sign autographs and pose for pictures. In the “Walking Dead,” Bolick was one of the first of Negan’s Saviors who was introduced in season six.

“Normally, when you apply for things you don’t know what you’re applying for,” he said. “I do bad guy biker stuff and when I got to the Walking Dead I didn’t know what I was applying for when there was a call in for bikers. I got an email at 9 p.m. on Sunday that said ‘you’re confirmed for the Walking Dead, be here tomorrow at 5.’”

The “Walking Dead” is shot in Senoia, Georgia, which is about an hour south of Atlanta.

“When you pull into downtown Senoia it’s actually Woodbury,” he said. “They built Alexandria right behind Woodbury so if you just turn around from downtown Woodbury, you can see the town of Alexandria.”

While Bolick was on set, he was able to work under Greg Nicotero, a director that has done the make-up effects in numerous award-winning movies and television shows. Also, because it was a small set, he was able to eat and spend time with some of the better-known characters of the “Walking Dead.”

Most of the groups that attended Lincolnton Comic Con, such as the Carolina Garrison of the 501st Legion, an international Star Wars costuming group, the Mandalorian Mercs, another Star Wars costuming group, and the Ultimate Experience, a diverse cosplay group of heroes and villains, spend a lot of their free time volunteering to help bring joy to the less fortunate.

Ramon Santiago, who lives in the western part of Lincoln County, is a member of the Mandalorian Mercs. His son initially got him into it because they are both Star Wars fans. Santiago works as a counselor at Partners Behavioral Health.

“We do a lot of charity work for kids,” he said. “We visit Levine Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital or if your kid has a birthday party and want us there we’ll try to do it.”

Neil Lee Griffin, a musician from South Carolina, and his wife, Jessica, perform as a group called “Antler Hill.” Neil Lee Griffin stutters and uses his music to help spread awareness and empathy for people with the disability. People who stutter don’t do so while singing due to the “choral effect.” He uses the analogy of a scarecrow in his message.

“In certain mythologies a scarecrow is a being that can’t walk or talk but because he’s planted in the earth, he knows everything that goes on in the world so I use it as a symbol to say that if you stutter or even if you’re silent, it doesn’t mean that you’re stupid or there’s anything wrong with you,” he said.

While there were plenty of comic book and pop culture super heroes on attendance on Saturday, one of Lincolnton’s own real heroes attend the event — Lincolnton firefighter James Karres. He brought with him coloring books for children and had a life-size mannequin dressed in his retired turnout gear. Firefighters usually get new turnout gear every 10 years, according to Karres.

“We like to be involved in the community and attend events like this so that people can see us and know that they can approach us to talk to us,” he said. “Typically when people see us it’s not at the best time so we try to do these things so we can reach out to them. You’ve got all the comic book heroes here but this is a heroes’ convention and firefighters and police officers are the real heroes that you’ll come in contact with every day.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard