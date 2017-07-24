Deputies release photos of suspect in home invasion

Staff report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit has released photos of a vehicle and person of interest in a Thursday home invasion in eastern Lincoln County.

Detectives said the vehicle is believed to be a gold or tan 1990’s Ford Taurus. The right front hubcap is missing from the car. A photo of the driver of the car was obtained from a Charlotte-area convenience store.

On Thursday, at around 12:15 p.m., an elderly woman returned to her home on Sifford Road and saw a light brown or tan sedan parked in her carport. The door to the home was partially open and she entered the residence. She thought a relative was inside the home and went inside. The door had actually been kicked in.

Inside she encountered a slim black male approximately18 to 22 years old and armed with a black handgun. He took the woman into a back room of the house and placed her in a chair, telling her he didn’t want to hurt her. She called 911 while the suspect was in the residence.

The suspect left with the residence with a flat screen TV and a lock box.

Detectives said that, with the cooperation of area businesses, they were able to locate surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle and the person of interest.

