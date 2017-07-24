DA Mike Miller hires new assistant district attorney

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The District Attorney’s Office of Lincoln County and Cleveland County recently hired a new assistant district attorney to join the Lincoln County team.

Lisa Turoso, an Ohio native with extensive prosecutorial experience, was sworn in on Wednesday afternoon by Superior Court Judge Forrest D. Bridges.

“Lisa comes to Lincoln County with a lot of experience as a career prosecutor,” District Attorney Mike Miller said. “That experience will help us get her into the courtroom quicker and I think that better serves the people of Lincoln County. It’s difficult sometimes to get experienced prosecutors, especially in a rural area. It’s my experience that sometimes it’s harder for us to recruit than it is for offices in more urban areas. We are very fortunate to bring in a good prosecutor with a lot of experience and we’re looking forward to getting her on board.”

Turoso, who recently moved to Lincoln County from the Cleveland, Ohio area, studied law at the University of Akron.

“Ever since I was probably old enough to think about it, I’ve pretty much always wanted to work for the prosecutor’s office,” Turoso said. “I’ve worked a couple of other jobs for a short period of time, but I never really wanted to do anything else besides become a prosecutor. I just always kind of knew that this was what I wanted to do and I was lucky to spend many years doing what I love in Ohio before moving here. It’s very rewarding.”

Turoso got her foot in the door as an intern with a prosecutor’s office for a couple of years after graduating from law school. However, since there weren’t many job opportunities at that time, Turoso decided to go into private practice for a couple of years, where she focused on domestic relations work.

In 2003, Turoso was offered a position with the prosecutor’s office in Stark County, Ohio and she jumped at the opportunity. While there she handled civil cases and juvenile prosecution, but for the most part she prosecuted child abuse cases throughout the past eight years.

“Juvenile and child abuse prosecution are kind of related,” Turoso said. “You see the family dynamic and sometimes, unfortunately, victims can become offenders later in life, although not always necessarily the same kind of offender. It was nice to be able to try and help kids.”

The assistant district attorney is responsible for enforcing state and local laws with the authority to investigate, issue subpoenas, file formal criminal charges, plea bargain with defendants and grant immunity to witnesses and accused criminals. The exact role varies within each individual office, but it generally includes management of day-to-day activities and supervision of specialized divisions within the office.

“When my family moved to Lincoln County I was looking for a job and praying for an opportunity and I just feel like this was God’s answer,” Turoso said. “I feel very, very blessed and very lucky to have landed here and been offered this position. When I interviewed I was able to meet some of the people that work in the office and when I saw what kind of people they were I knew that this was where I wanted to be.”

Image courtesy of Contributed