Sports Briefs

NFL Pro Football Camp at North Lincoln Saturday

The 5th annual Lincoln County NFL Pro Football Camp will be held at North Lincoln High School on Saturday, July 22. Former NFL players will be on hand to help direct the camp, which will go from 9 a.m. until noon with lunch provided afterwards. The camp is open to all student-athletes K through 12, with a cost of $20 to be paid on the day of the camp. For more information, call 704-747-7873 or email lincolnfbprocamp@yahoo.com.

West Lincoln to hold fall sportsmanship meeting

West Lincoln High School will hold a mandatory fall sportsmanship meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. in new gym. All athletes that plan on participating in fall sports and their parents must attend.

Lady Mustangs to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Co-ed Back to School basketball camp

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .

East Lincoln Speedway to host Fall Brawl

The East Lincoln Speedway will host the Fall Brawl Event on October 6 and 7 at the track at 1873 Mariposa Road in Stanley.

On Friday, there will be 10 lap qualifying races for Bombers, Renegades, Front Wheel Drive, Four Cylinder, and the Lightning Late Models. A maximum of 10 cars per heat will determine who will qualify for the 22-car fields on Saturday. The draw will determine the lineup for the qualifying heats, and the results will determine the Saturday race lineup. The top two drivers for each division will automatically qualify from the ELS weekly divisions. Cars that do not make the cut for Saturday will earn a Load ‘Em Up cash award. Gates will open Friday, October 6 at 3 p.m. with racing starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoon will feature the Bombers, Renegades, Front Wheel Drive, Four Cylinder, Lightning Late Models, and the No BS Sprints. An added feature is a Powder Puff Derby featuring front wheel drive cars.

Bombers, Renegades, Four Cylinder, FWD and Lightning Late Models will have 25-lap main events, Sprints will go 20 laps and the Powder Puffs 10 laps. First place money for the Bombers, Renegades, FWD and Four Cylinder will be $1000. The Lightning Late Models will also have a $1000 first place purse. No BS sprints will be $500 to win and the Powder Puffs will earn $150 to win.

Gates will open Saturday, October 7 at 11 a.m. in the pits and at noon in the grandstands. There will be drawings for both the pits and grandstand attendees which will include at this time race fuel, sheet metal, restaurant gift cards, oil changes, and cash. More prizes will be added daily.