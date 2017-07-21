Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, July 21

American Legion Baseball

State tournament – Greenville, N.C.

Game 1: Wilmington vs Garner 9:00 a.m.

Game 3: Shelby vs Randolph County noon

Game 2: Cherryville vs Rowan County 4 p.m. (sportstalkguys.com)

Game 4: Pitt County vs Hope Mills 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

American Legion Baseball

State tournament – Greenville, N.C.

Game 5: Game 1, 3 losers 9:00 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2, 4 losers noon

Game 7: Game 1, 2 winners 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3, 4 winners 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

American Legion Baseball

State tournament – Greenville, N.C.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs Game 7 loser noon

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs Game 8 loser 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner 7 p.m.