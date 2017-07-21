American Legion Baseball State Tournament begins Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cherryville Post 100 will face Rowan County Post 342 today at 4 p.m. in the American Legion Baseball North Carolina state tournament at Pitt Community College just outside of Greenville.

Both Post 100 and Rowan County will be making their 10th appearance in the state tournament since its inception in 2000. Only Wilmington Post 10, who plays the first game today against Garner Post 232, has been in more of the 18 state tournaments, with a total of 11 appearances.

Cherryville is back in the state tournament for the first time since a runner-up finish to Wilmington in 2012 in Granite Falls. Post 100 was trying to win their second consecutive title after defeating Wayne County in the championship in 2011 at Morehead City.

After a 12-17 record in 2016, Post 100 head coach Bobby Reynolds has seen his team make a dramatic turnaround this season. “Our team chemistry is excellent,” Reynolds said, “and we’re a lot better.”

And better they are. After a first-round exit in last year’s playoffs, Cherryville won three straight series to advance to this season’s Area IV championship game. Post 100 defeated Kings Mountain Post 155, Gastonia Post 23 and the Gaston Braves all three games to 1 to earn a bid to the state tournament. Then on Monday, an 8-2 win over Shelby Post 82 gave Cherryville their 17th Area IV championship, three more than Gastonia Post 23 who is second all-time.

Post 100 has 31 wins in 2017, 19 more than a year ago, including a 14-game winning streak earlier this season. “We had a lot of guys returning (from last year) that played about 75 percent of the time,” said Reynolds. “Then we added some solid players and our pitching has depth to it.”

Reynolds also mentioned the strong leadership from his two college players, Matt Bumgarner and Will Angel. “Will’s attitude has been great,” Reynolds said, “and Matt has led by example.”

The Cherryville defense has been better too. The infield combination of shortstop Austin Treadway and second baseman Dayne Homesley have played very well, and Bumgarner and Robbie Cowie have shored up the center-field position. “When you form a team you start with the middle (of the defense),” Reynolds said. “Our middle has been solid.”

Another Post 100 strength has been their consistency. The team gets production from every spot in the lineup, and when a player or two struggles at the plate, others have picked up the slack. Cherryville hasn’t lost consecutive games all season.

But Reynolds knows it won’t be easy. This year’s state tournament field is loaded, with 39 state championships between the teams. Hope Mills is the only team in the tournament without a state title, and they had a runner-up finish in 1984.

Post 100 has the daunting task of taking on two-time defending state champion Rowan County in their opener. Like last year, Rowan finished as the runner-up in Area III.

Not winning the area did not slow them down in 2016. Rowan went on to win the Southeast Regional in Asheboro, then finished second nationally in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, falling to Arkansas in the final game.

Reynolds said his team is just glad to be back in the state tournament after a four-year absence. “It’s been a few year’s,” said Reynolds. “At least we know our process is a good process.” Cherryville has worked hard on and off the field to get back to state tournament level, and Reynolds cherishes every single trip. “You never know when you’re going to make it (to the state tournament),” Reynolds said. “We have 14 of 18 players coming back next year, but that don’t mean we’ll be back.”

2017 Tournament field’s state championships

Wilmington (10) 2013, 2012, 1995, 1994, 1980, 1970, 1962, 1960, 1959, 1956.

Rowan County (9) 2016, 2015, 2009, 2002, 1993, 1984, 1971, 1969, 1955.

Cherryville (7) 2011, 2007, 2003, 1998, 1997, 1981, 1953.

Shelby (7) 2014, 2001, 1958, 1957, 1951, 1945, 1942.

Randolph County (3) 2008, 1978, 1966.

Garner (2) 2004, 1999.

Pitt County (1) 2005.

Hope Mills (0) (finished runner-up in 1984)

Images courtesy of John Clark / Special to the LTN and Contributed