Rep. Patrick McHenry leads whip team during critical juncture

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

In the month since Rep. Steve Scalise was shot during a congressional baseball practice, Lincoln County’s representative in Congress, Patrick McHenry, has assumed the responsibilities of the third-highest ranking member of the majority party in the House. This marks the first time a North Carolina legislator, Democrat or Republican, has served as whip in either chamber since the position’s inception in 1897.

Scalise — who is recovering in the hospital in serious condition after being hit in the hip with a bullet that damaged bones, internal organs and blood vessels — was elected by his Republican colleagues to serve as U.S. House Majority Whip in 2014. At that time, Scalise appointed McHenry as his chief deputy whip, which is the highest appointed position within the legislature and often a launching pad for future leadership positions.

“Steve is recovering,” McHenry said. “He’s strong and he just fought through an infection. He’s been upgraded since then and now has a road to physical rehabilitation so that’s positive. The surgeries are behind him and that’s positive as well. He’s in good spirits, another positive, and a lot of people are praying for him and that makes a huge difference. He went through massive trauma and so we just want to make sure that we do our part while he can’t be here. That’s what we’re doing, that’s what I’m doing and that’s the work that I’m about. I serve as his deputy and as his deputy, when he’s not able to attend a meeting, I run the meeting and in his absence I’ll continue to do that.”

The whip is responsible for managing the party’s legislative program on the House floor, which includes keeping track of all legislation, making sure that all party members are present during important votes and encouraging them to vote according to the official party policy. The majority whip assists the Speaker of the House and the majority leader with coordinating ideas on, and garnering support for, proposed legislation.

“I’ve worked so closely with Steve over the past few years, so I’m just doing what he’s asked me to do,” McHenry said. “In his absence, I’m trying to carry on as he’d see fit for the whip team. It’s a huge loss that he’s not here and the trauma that he and his family have gone through has had an effect, but we’re trying to carry on the best that we can until he gets back.”

McHenry, serving his seventh term as the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 10th congressional district, has been thrust into leadership of the whip team at a critical time for House Republicans. Congress will soon vote on a 2018 budget proposal, as well as the issue of when to raise the federal debt ceiling in order to avoid a devastating default.

In addition, House Republicans are now faced with uncertainty following the implosion of the Obamacare repeal effort in the Senate. The House narrowly passed its Obamacare replacement bill in May, but the defection of two more Republican Senators on Monday evening left the Senate short of the 51 votes needed to advance the legislation. A Senate bill for a repeal of Obamacare lost the support it needed to pass on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to wrestle with healthcare, passing a budget, the first step of the president’s pledge on infrastructure and a number of other major pieces of legislation that we’ve got to get done,” McHenry said. “It’s been an active summer, so we’re just trying to be as productive as possible and get results.”

Image courtesy of LTN File