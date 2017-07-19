LMS teachers, administrators working toward playground for special needs students

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

What started out as just a dream is a project that Lincolnton Middle School principal Dana Ayers is working to fulfill. Lincolnton Middle School and Lincolnton High School serve all of the moderate to severely disabled children in the Lincoln County Schools system. The mildly disabled students remain in regular classrooms at the school that is in the district that they live in. Eleven more special needs students will be entering Lincolnton Middle School this fall and only two left to go to Lincolnton High School.

“We had only two classes up until now,” Ayers said. “We just hired an additional teacher and we’re creating a classroom that has specific modifications for those students.”

Some of these students are verbal, some are not and most require more assistance than the normal student needs. Each special classroom has to have two assistants.

“Our kids deserve and need this,” Ayers said. “We don’t have a playground, given that we’re a middle school. They get specialized P.E. in the gym and they can go to the track, which is a long distance from their classrooms. There’s no covered area out there and it’s not fenced in. Some of our kids could bolt, it’s close to the road and I don’t think it’s safe.”

The playground would be constructed in an area near where the special needs students have their classrooms. It is surrounded on three sides by buildings so only one side would need to be fenced. The equipment that Ayers proposes to install in this playground include a swing set that has three bays. One bay has two regular swings, two swings with chairs with harnesses to hold the students in and a third can be used with a wheelchair. There is also a slide, a tire swing and activity and learning panels that the children can use. They are low enough so that those in wheelchairs can use them.

“Last spring there was a conversation and an adaptive playground was mentioned,” Lincolnton Middle School EC teacher Rhonda Bailey said. “At that point it was only a ‘dream’ for us. Dr. Ayers thought about it and started the wheels in motion to make it happen. Our special needs students will love having equipment that will allow them to do more than just walk the track when they are outside. This equipment that is accessible to all of our students. It will give them an outlet for physical activities, socialization and just an area to move more freely outside.”

The estimated cost for just the equipment is $33,000.

“We love these kids and they’re very much included in everything that we do but we want to give them something that they can enjoy,” she said. “I think that our community is a very giving community and the whole school is on board to try to do this.”

Lincolnton Middle School EC Teacher Hannah Norwood said the students’ disabilities range from severe to moderately intellectually disabled, multiple disabilities and autism and that these students have fine motor, gross motor and sensory needs that could be met by this playground.

“They love being outside and right now they are limited at what they can do this will open a huge window into their meeting all of their needs,” she said. “This playground will be here for a long time and our hopes are to add on as we can. The equipment will meet the needs of wheelchair students. I am very thankful for Dr. Ayers’ advocacy for our children.”

Ayers has sent letters out to local businesses asking for donations and the school will be holding fundraising events to help raise money for the playground equipment. Donations can be made to the school and a tax ID number and receipt will be provided to contributors so that each the donation can be claimed. Donations can be mailed to the school at 2361 Startown Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092, RE: LMS Adaptive Playground Fund.

Image courtesy of Contributed