Guest View— People are upset about river pollution

When 450 people from one city show up for a meeting, that’s a signal that something important is happening. We hope such a meeting in Wilmington last week is a signal to lawmakers and regulators in Raleigh that people are fed up with their allowing our rivers — which are our municipal water supplies — to become industrial sewers.

The Wilmington meeting — sponsored by our sister GateHouse newspaper, the StarNews — was held to address the presence of a chemical called GenX, a possible carcinogen, in the Cape Fear River. The chemical was leaking from the Chemours plant on the Cumberland-Bladen county line and was showing up in tests of the water supply in the Wilmington area. There is no practical way to remove the chemical at treatment plants. The New Hanover County residents who showed up at last week’s meeting included city and county officials, utility leaders, scientists, health officials and legal experts. Everyone invited to the forum showed up except for one — a representative from Chemours. That was unfortunate.

The company says, however, that it has diverted the leak of GenX to a holding tank and that the chemical is being trucked away now to a disposal site where it’s incinerated.

The question asked by civic leaders — and those of us who drink the water from our taps — is pretty basic: Where is the federal, state and local oversight that’s supposed to protect the public from threats like GenX. We wish more officials in Fayetteville were asking the same question about 1, 4-dioxane, a toxic chemical that’s apparently been in our water for years. The chemical, used in paint strippers and varnishes, appears to be coming from the Triad. The search for its source, and the enforcement to shut it down, seem too leisurely. We expect and should demand better.

Perhaps getting 450 concerned people to show up at one meeting will get someone’s attention in Raleigh.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.