Deeper Shade of Blue performing at Lincoln Cultural Center

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Donald “Papa” Goodson loved music and, in particular, bluegrass. He also loved the Lincoln Cultural Center and attended just about every event that was held there, according to his granddaughter, Shelby Gilmore.

“Any time there was a play or any event at the Cultural Center, he was there,” she said. “He used that as his social time. He loved anything that got him to see people he hadn’t seen for a long time. This concert is a way that his friends who are still in Lincolnton, besides the ones that are always at City Lunch, can come and commemorate his memory.”

The Goodson family has held a concert for the past three years in honor of Papa Goodson. “For the Love of God, Family & Bluegrass” featuring Deeper Shade of Blue will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Timken Performance Hall at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Lifelong Lincolnton resident Scott Burgess, a member of Deeper Shade of Blue, was friends with Goodson and, when Goodson passed away on April 13, 2015, he sang at his funeral. Based in the Monroe area, the members of Deeper Shade of Blue have been together for 17 years.

“We lean more toward the traditional side of bluegrass but we also do some music that is more contemporary and a good bit of gospel,” Burgess said.

Burgess, who plays bass in the band, has been involved in bluegrass music pretty much his whole life. Troy Pope plays the guitar, Jim Fraley plays the banjo and his son Jason Fraley plays the mandolin. Frank Poindexter plays the dobro and is the uncle of the Rice Brothers, who are well known for their bluegrass music. Everyone in the group sings.

“We try to entertain the folks and we like to engage the audience,” Burgess said. “If you’ve paid your hard-earned money to attend we’re not going to just stand up there and ignore you. What we do on stage is basically what we do off stage. We’re great friends and enjoy spending time together and making good music. We’re honored to be asked back for a third time.”

Tickets are available before the concert at the Cultural Center or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, seniors and students are $10. All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Image courtesy of Contributed