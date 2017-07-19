Criminal Charges— 7-19-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Teresa Darlene Lowder Oxendine, 50, of 724 N. Aspen St. in Lincolnton was charged July 14 with one count each of interfering with emergency communication and misuse of 911 emergency telephone system. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Kane Upton, 32, of 407 St. Paul Church Rd. in Lawndale was charged July 14 with one count of stalking. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Billy Allen Clippard Jr., 45, of 1606 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 14 with one count each of larceny, first degree trespassing and possession of stolen goods. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
- Christian Woodruff, 20, of 1694 Green Acres Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 14 with two counts of injury to personal property and one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Steven Allen Bolick, 33, of 6342 Sherwood Ln. in Denver was charged July 15 with one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Gerard Hill, 27, of 3744 Sorells Baxter Rd. in Cherryville was charged July 15 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and injury to personal property.
- Ronald Dean Yeager, 44, of 2640 Tuckaseegee Rd. in Charlotte was charged July 15 with three counts of failure to appear and one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and hit and run property damage. A $500 secured bond was set.
- David Todd Martin, 46, of 14620 Lucia Riverbend Hwy. in Stanley was charged July 15 with one count of probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- William Chad Phillips, 40, of 1324 L R Schronce Ln. in Iron Station was charged July 16 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Tonya Renee Auten, 41, of 1324 L R Schronce Ln. in Stanley was charged July 16 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Emily Myrtle Huss, 20, of 1002 Delview Rd. in Cherryville was charged July 17 with one count of communicating threats.
- Melinda D. Edmondson, 33, of 1451 Maiden Wood Cir. in Maiden was charged July 17 with three counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Sandra Fralick Taylor, 50, of 2813 Davidcox Rd. in Maiden was charged July 17 with four counts of worthless check. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Alison Marie Kinley, 33, of 4846 Panama Dr. in Conover was charged July 17 with one count each of failure to comply and driving while license revoked. A $770 cash bond was set.
- Jason Sinclair Killian, 39, of 5188 Lawhorn Ln. in Denver was charged July 17 with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering.
- Cynthia Ross Murray, 48, of 504 South Willow St. in Gastonia was charged July 17 with one count larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Bailey Keith Lanier, 22, of 3416 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged July 17 with one count of communicating threats.
- Brittany Anne Ruehle, 25, of 1330 Handy Tr. in Maiden was charged July 17 with one count of probation violation.
- Joseph Edward Bessette, 50, of 2024 Willis Rd. in Vale was charged July 17 with one count of failure to appear. A $200 secured bond was set.
- Tracy Andrew Reynolds, 38, of 3094 Brady Hoffman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 17 with one count of violation of 50B order.
