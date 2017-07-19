Commissioners approve sale of Block Smith Gym

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voiced support for two significant projects during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening.

The board voted unanimously for approval of the private sale of Block Smith Gym to STEM Career Path Project, Inc. for $1, following a public hearing that featured just one speaker. Edward McFadden, founder and chairman of STEM Career Path Project, intends to renovate the building to create a science and learning center that will teach and encourage the study of science, technology, engineering and math among children and young adults.

The purchase and sale agreement crafted by county attorney Wesley Deaton stipulates a fundraising benchmark of $2.5 million within 18 months before the sale becomes final. In the event that STEM Career Path Project doesn’t meet the required conditions of the contract, the county will have the option to back out of the agreement at that time.

STEM Career Path Project, a nonprofit organization founded by McFadden in 2012, signed a contract last year with Atlanta-based nonprofit Economic Empowerment Initiative to help raise $20 million over a two-year period. McFadden has also been in contact with USDA rural development officials, who have expressed interest in helping to fund a significant portion of the project.

McFadden, an engineer at the Duke Energy McGuire Nuclear Station on Lake Norman, told commissioners that the cost to renovate Block Smith Gym into a science center is estimated at $7 million. The remaining money from the fundraising goal of $20 million would be used for operating costs over the next several years.

McFadden also presented a timeline for the project that forecasts that the renovations would begin in late 2018 with hopes of opening the science center to the public by early 2020.

McFadden’s vision for the science center includes an exhibit where kids can operate a simulated power plant, a 3D movie theatre with seats that move in conjunction with what’s happening on the screen, a self-instructed robotics exhibit, a firefighter simulation and a LEGO world exhibit that provides the building blocks for STEM education. In addition to the science center, McFadden has plans for a mobile bus filled with STEM activities that will travel to schools and underprivileged neighborhoods to reach kids who can’t afford admission to the science center.

In other county business, the commissioners voted unanimously to allow the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office to move forward with the VIPER radio project that was included in this year’s budget. The project comes at a total cost of approximately $4.5 million that covers the purchase of new radios, updates to the central tower that will need to be converted into a VIPER tower, equipment for surrounding towers that is required by VIPER, installations and engineering.

The state-owned VIPER radio system enables reliable communication among all public safety agencies in North Carolina during emergency situations. The system has become popular among small, rural counties because it eliminates the annual maintenance costs of owning a system.

Lincoln County Fire Marshal Rodney Emmett is awaiting word on a $1 million grant that would ease the burden of the hefty price tag, although the county will implement the system with or without the grant funding. The radio system will be used by all emergency agencies within Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.