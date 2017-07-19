Antique machines on display at North Brook Antique Tractor Pull

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Many of them started out on pedal-powered toy tractors or lawnmowers and then graduated to high-powered, full-sized tractors. For the past 30 years, men, women and children have been competing at the North Brook Antique Tractor Pull, which meets once a month from March through November in western Lincoln County.

The tractors are attached to a “sled” that is weighted. As the tractor starts the pull, the weighted box on the sled slowly moves forward, making the sled heavier the further along the track the tractor pulls it. The operator is limited to traveling at a certain speed depending upon the class. The tractor that pulls the furthest wins the class. Points are accumulated throughout the season and the winners receive a Carhartt jacket with their name and the model tractor that he or she drives monogrammed on it.

Currently, the pulls are held on the third Saturday of every month from March through November.

“It’s all good, clean fun,” North Brook Antique Tractor Pull president Terry Carpenter said. “We get a good turnout every month and 90 percent of the people here are local.”

The weights begin at 2,700 pounds and go through 12,200 pounds, which counts the weight of the operator, the tractor and the weight on the sled. Because the tractors that are used to do the pulling have been modified to some extent to make them more powerful, they differ from show tractors that usually have all original equipment. The club limits the pull to tractors models 1960 and older. All of them, at one time, were farm tractors, but now they have a different use, although many of the contestants are still farmers.

One of the oldest members of the group, Roger Jones, said he grew up on a John Deere and that’s what he still drives. He currently owns three pulling tractors and several show tractors.

“It stuck in my head and it never came out,” he said. “My neighbor let me plow with it when I was a kid and the sound of it just stayed with me.”

Benjamin Davis started out with pedal tractors, then moved up to lawnmowers and now drives big tractors. His father, Darren Davis, competes at tractor pulls as well.

“I enjoy it, it’s fun,” he said. “We farm around 30 acres of soy beans and I drive tractors at the farm too.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Carrol Mitchem was one of the founding members of North Brook Antique Tractor Pull. He and a few of his friends got together and made a sled out of the rear end of a truck and started meeting to pull.

“We started at Gary Miller’s a few miles down the road from here,” he said. “It’s done well over the years. I’ve seen kids who were five or six years old when we started and now they’re pulling tractors. It makes me feel old. It’s a good thing for the community and it’s a lot better that kids are here doing something like this than they are out doing something they shouldn’t be doing.”

Some of the families that attend the pull are multi-generation tractor pullers and it’s not limited to men and boys, several women attend monthly.

The North Brook Antique Tractor Pull maintains a Facebook page and can be contacted there or by calling (980) 241-9301. The pulls go on, weather depending, on the third Saturday of every month from March through November beginning at noon at 9584 Highway 10 West in Vale.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard