Sen. David Curtis launches re-election campaign

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

In the midst of his third term, state Sen. David Curtis has announced his intent to campaign for reelection in 2018.

Curtis, a Denver Republican and optometrist, has served Senate District 44 since he was first elected in 2012. Senate District 44 includes the entirety of Lincoln County as well as part of Iredell County and a small portion of Gaston County.

“You kind of have to pay your dues in the Senate,” Curtis said. “You have to be there for a while and gain people’s trust in order to really have influence and get things done. I’ve been working hard on building relationships in the Senate especially, but also in the House. I believe that if I’m elected for another term I can be more effective in terms of getting things accomplished and I would like to do it. The whole idea is to do good things for the citizens of North Carolina. There are a lot of reasons not to be in the Senate. It’s very stressful, very controversial, low-paying and very family-unfriendly. The only reason to be in the Senate is the incredible opportunity to help 10 million people and I never expected that I’d be in a position to do that.”

Curtis is currently serving as the co-chairman of the Senate Education Committee on policy and appropriations. He worked directly on the state budget passed last month that includes $13 billion in education funding and pay raises for teachers averaging 9.6 percent over the two-year life of the budget. The budget also cuts the wait list for subsidized preschool programs by 75 percent, adding 3,525 free slots for all eligible 4-year-olds in the state.

Curtis plans to campaign on the platform of building on the strides the state has taken under Republican leadership since 2011. The GOP-dominated North Carolina General Assembly cut taxes by more than $500 million in the most recent budget and increased education funding by $700 million.

“We’re doing a lot of good things for the state of North Carolina,” Curtis said. “I think that this state is doing things right by cutting taxes, cutting regulations and becoming much more business friendly. We’ve been able to encourage companies in other states with high taxes to come to North Carolina to do business, which in turn creates more jobs for our residents. I’m really proud of all of the things that we’ve accomplished and I want to continue to do those things if reelected.”

Curtis will campaign against the sitting vice-chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Martin Oakes, who announced his campaign for state Senate last month. Oakes, who is also a Denver Republican, was elected to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in November 2014 and will not seek reelection when his term expires next year.

“I’m now in a position to do more things for my district,” Curtis said. “Martin would be starting off as a freshman and he would have virtually no influence for the first two to four years, so I’m pretty confident that I could do more for the citizens of District 44 than he can.”

Curtis took exception to Oakes’s comments in an interview with the Times-News in June about the “handcuffs” put in place by state government that hinder local governments.

“It’s just a bit frustrating to me that in his campaign announcement he said that as a county commissioner he kept running into roadblocks put up by the state,” Curtis said. “I thought that was very interesting because he has not called me one time in five years to complain about some issue regarding roadblocks that the state has put in place. We do a huge regulatory reform bill every year to look for regulations to get rid of that are not needed anymore. If he kept running into roadblocks put up by the state then why in the world didn’t he tell me what they were so that I could try and get rid of them.”

When asked for a response, Oakes countered that Curtis has never attended a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting, nor reached out to the board to hear their concerns.

“That’s something that (Lincoln County state Rep.) Jason Saine has done on multiple occasions,” Oakes said. “It’s just a question of can we get things done. The roadblocks that are in state government concern paying for infrastructure and having consistent rules for all county governments. That’s not something that anybody has ever said they’re willing to adjust and those are things that have been in place for 30 years.”

Curtis and Oakes will face off in the Republican primary election scheduled for May 8, 2018.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard