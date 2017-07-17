Apple Queen Pageant to feature 21 of Lincoln County’s brightest

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Rehearsals have begun for the 39th annual Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant, with 21 contestants from all four Lincoln County Schools public high schools, Lincoln Charter School and Long Shoals Wesleyan Academy competing for the coveted title of Apple Queen. Business & Professional Women’s Organization Lincolnton is hosting the pageant as it has since the pageant began in 1978. This year, the pageant will award over $7,000 in scholarships to the winners. Of those 21 contestants, three are former apprentices.

“Former director Holly Perkins developed the apprenticeship program for us to allow younger girls the chance to experience the pageant without competing and hope to inspire them to compete when they are old enough,” Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant Committee chair Cheryl Burgess said. “Alexandria Bynum was one of our first apprentices when the program began in 2013 and is now a contestant.”

Bynum is a rising senior at Lincolnton High School and said she entered the pageant because she was an apprentice for two years. She plans to study business finance and then go on to law school.

“It broadened my perspective of what an Apple Queen is and what they do behind the scenes to become the Apple Queen,” she said. “I think it’s going to give me an advantage because I know how they walk. I’ve seen how they went through their interview process but I feel that all of the contestants will have an advantage from practicing week to week.”

A recent graduate from North Lincoln High School, Cassidy Keever wanted to enter the pageant last year but said that she was too scared to do so because she lacked the confidence to compete at the time.

“This year I told myself that no matter what the outcome is, I’m still going to get up there and strut around in a bathing suit,” she said. “I’m hoping it will give me a lot of confidence that I don’t have in myself. I have to work on going slow though – I’m going to want to rush everything but I know I can’t.”

Gaining confidence is one of the common benefits that all three contestants said they would gain from their pageant experience, as well as the friendship they foster with the other girls throughout the process.

Keever will start at Gaston College in the fall and plans to get her associate’s degree in nursing and transfer to a four-year college for a degree in nursing. Aside from a gain in confidence, Keever said she feels this experience will help her to know that she can do anything that she strives to do.

Jaeleigh Clark is the first graduate from Long Shoals Wesleyan Academy to enter the pageant. She has competed in pageants in the past but it’s been 14 years since she entered one. She’s currently a student at Gaston College studying nursing and plans to get a nurse practitioner license.

“The pageants that I did when I was younger were way different from the Apple Pageant,” she said. “They were more glitz pageants. This one is laid back and not so hardcore. I like this a lot better.”

To be eligible for the pageant, each contestant must complete an application that shares their future plans in regards to education and career, community volunteer involvement, what they like about Lincoln County and what they would do during their reign as Apple Queen, according to Burgess. The applicants have to be residents of Lincoln County, attend a Lincoln County school and be between a rising high school senior and 23 years old.

“The interview carries the highest weight of judging as this is a scholarship pageant,” Burgess said. “The format of the pageant includes business wear and an onstage question that is taken from their private interview earlier that day with the panel of judges. They will also do swimwear and beauty.”

The judges are not from Lincoln County and are typically not from anywhere nearby. They are selected privately and until day of pageant the directors are not aware of who they are.

“As chair of the pageant committee I don’t even know who they are until I meet them the morning of the pageant,” Burgess said.

The pageant is held at the Citizens Center on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and tickets will go on sale this week and can be purchased from a contestant or by calling the Lincoln Cultural Center. Adult tickets are $10 and seniors and children are $8.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard