Criminal Charges— 7-17-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Lois Morris, 55, of 1946 N. Modena St. in Gastonia was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Billy Allen Clippard Jr., 45, of 1606 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count each of larceny, felony breaking and entering a building and interfering with electronic monitoring device. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Trey Scott, 23, of 320 E. Beltline Blvd. in Anderson was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear.
- Daniel Lee Icenhour, 31, of 1617 Broome St. in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count each of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jennifer Nicole Golden, 38, of 1617 Broome St. in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, possessing stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $5,000 secured bone was set.
- Hannah Elaine Dial, 20, of 3446 Wichitah Dr., in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear.
- Michael Shawn Sharpe, 46, of 814 Clarks Creek Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 11 with one count of failure to appear.
- Kimberly Nicole Wood, 21, of 720 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged July 12 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, possession of controlled substance of penal or local institution, possession of manufactured schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Jacob Lee Chinault, 21, of 720 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged July 12 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and failure to comply. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Charles Allen Chavers, 33, of 2062 Modern Estates Rd., B, in Lincolnton was charged July 12 with one count each of larceny.
- Gilbert Donald List, Jr., 67, of 7899 Ballentrae Pl. in Stanley was charged July 12 with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Jerry Paul Gilbert, 37, of 1688 Circle Dr. in Morganton was charged July 12 with two counts of worthless check.
- Chanda Leigh Ward, 44, of 1947 Glen Manor Ct. in Lincolnton was charged July 12 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Zavier Zeus Hatcher, 20, 1007 Georgetown Rd., A7, of Lincolnton was charged July 12 with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance, trafficking MDMA, and selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance and one count of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.
- Danny Ray Cape, II, of 4904 Reagan Dr. in Charlotte was charged July 12 with one count each possessing stolen goods, conspiracy and larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, of 3535 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged July 12 nine counts of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Candace Lynn Johnson, 25, of 3535 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged July 12 with four counts of failure to appear. A $33,000 bond was set.
- Michael John Peele, 34, of 4904 Ragan Dr. in Charlotte was charged July 12 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, possessing stolen goods and conspiracy. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- John Walter Martin, Jr., 49, of 553 Wise Rd. in Vale was charged July 13 with one count of failure to comply. A $365 cash bond was set.
- Henry Lee Hall, 29, of 7059 Old Plank Rd. in Stanley was charged July 13 with one count each of possession with marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin Boyd Leatherman, 39, of 1581 Larry Davis Rd. in Lawndale was charged July 13 with one count each of failure to appear, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Wayne Burton, II, 47, of 7591 Sherry Ln. in Vale was charged July 13 with one count each of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An $11,000 secured bond was set.
- Phillip D. Clay, 51, of 1747 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged July 13 with one count of obtaining advances under promise to work.
- Ivan Nolaso Casas, 22, of 2255 Chatham St. in Newton was charged July 13 with one count of probation violation.
- Tammy Lynn Crawley, 54, of 1628 Knoll Dr. in Vale was charged July 13 with three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Evan Lee Knowles, 21, of 2341 Fulton Tr. in Lincolnton was charged July 13 with one count each of failure to appear and first degree trespassing. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Keri Ann Hoyle, 46, of 457 Harris Dr. in Lincolnton was charged July 13 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana exceeding ½ oz., possessing controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Phelan, 47, of 4889 Reepsville Rd. in Vale was charged July 13 with one count of larceny.
- Annette Hester Bertelson, 48, of 5481 Dalmation St. in Iron Station was charged July 13 with one count of first degree trespassing. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Alexzandrea Rayne Fields, 18, of 8000 Reeps Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged July 13 with one count of larceny. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Aleah Nichole Ledbetter, 18, of 2784 NC 27 East in Lincolnton was charged July 13 with one count of larceny. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Trevor Darrell Rushing, 22, of 1818 Stanley Lucia Rd. in Mt. Holly was charged July 13 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login