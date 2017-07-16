Post 100 gets walkoff win in Game 3

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Colton Stroupe’s walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Wes Reynolds with the game-winning run, giving Post 100 a 7-6 comeback win over the Gaston Braves in Game 3 of the Area IV semifinals Friday night at Fraley Field in Cherryville.

The victory was the second one-run win in as many nights for Post 100, and put them just one win away from advancing to the Area IV championship game and a berth in the state tournament at Pitt Community College in Greenville.

After the Braves had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a solo home run from Josh Benfield, Cherryville went ahead for the first time with a four-run fifth.

Wade Walker doubled to lead off the inning, and Dayne Homesley followed with a bunt single that stayed just fair on the first-base line. Austin Treadway then doubled home Walker and base hit by Wes Reynolds plated Homesley with the go-ahead run.

A double off the bat of Robbie Cowie sent Treadway in to score, and Matt Bumgarner’s sacrifice fly RBI got Reynolds in from third base with the fourth Post 100 run.

But game three was far from over. Gaston closed the gap to one run in the top of the seventh when Mason Secrest delivered a two-out double, and Timmy Davila homered over the right-field fence to make it a 4-3 game.

Following a 1-2-3 seventh inning for Braves pitcher Austin Paradis, Gaston retook the lead in the top of the eighth. Tyler Hannifan reached on a one-out walk, but was thrown out at third base by Cowie in right field when he tried to advance from first to third base on a Matt Stokes single.

But with two outs and a chance to get out of the inning unscathed, Post 100 committed an infield error that allowed Stokes to score the tying run. Back-to-back doubles from Nick Roser and Grant Tilley gave the Braves a 6-4 lead before a flyout to right ended the inning.

Cherryville got one run back in the home half of the eighth inning on a one-out solo home run from Stroupe, and after Gaston stranded a pair of runners in the top of the ninth, the stage was set for Post 100’s dramatic walkoff win.

Walker singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and was lifted for pinch runner Parker Chapman. After Chapman moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Homesley, a balk on the Braves pitcher advanced him to third base. A high chopper off the bat of Treadway left the Gaston second baseman with only a play at first base, allowing Chapman to come across with the tying run.

With two outs, Reynolds and Cowie delivered back-to-back singles that put runners at the corners, and Bumgarner was intentionally walked to load the bases. Stroupe’s base hit to right-center then completed the come-from-behind win.

Cherryville starter Dallas Bridges had one of his best performances of the season on the mound. The righthander did allow six runs in 8 2-3 innings, but only three were earned. Bridges struck out two, but more importantly walked just two.

Will Angel, who faced two batters in the final inning, picked up the win for Post 100, while Paradis took the loss.

Stroupe, along with Treadway, Reynolds, Cowie and Walker all had two hits for Cherryville, who had 12 hits as a team. Secrest had two of the Gaston Braves six hits.

Gaston Braves 000 100 230 – 6 6 0

Cherryville 000 040 012 – 7 12 3

WP: Will Angel LP: Austin Paradis

Image courtesy of John Clark / Special to the LTN