Team United 9U finishes third in Orlando tourney
The The Team United 9U basketball team of Lincolnton (left) had a third-place finish at the AAU Division-1 Nationals at the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Team United went 6-1 in the tournament. Pictured are team members L.J. Smith, Demare Bailey, Yale Davis, Xavier Davis, Connor McKissick, Jerry Bennett, Jaxson Neely, Quamie Scott, Karon Watlington. Coaches: Darius Smith, Ronald Dixon, Darius Owens and Jerry Bennett, Sr.
Image courtesy of Contributed
