Sports Briefs

NFL Pro Football Camp coming to North Lincoln

The 5th annual Lincoln County NFL Pro Football Camp will be held at North Lincoln High School on Saturday, July 22. Former NFL players will be on hand to help direct the camp, which will go from 9 a.m. until noon with lunch provided afterwards. The camp is open to all student-athletes K through 12, with a cost of $20 to be paid on the day of the camp. For more information, call 704-747-7873 or email lincolnfbprocamp@yahoo.com.

Lincoln Charter to hold basketball camp

Lincoln Charter School will hold a basketball camp at the Lincolnton campus on July 17 through July 21. Boys and girls rising 4th through 8th grades will go from 9 a.m. until noon each day, and boys and girls rising 9th through 12th grades will go from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. This camp is designed to improve a player’s skill set anywhere from the basic to the advanced. Campers will work on team play and defensive and offensive skills. There will be competitions for free throws, hot shot, one-on-one, three-on-three, and five-on-five tournaments. Camp director Tammy Leatherman has coached girls high school basketball off and on for the last 26 years, and Coach Johnathan Hubbard, who will be working with the boys, has five years coaching experience with high school basketball.

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Denver Nuggets announce basketball camps

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .