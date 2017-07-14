Showtime Hoops 10U takes third in nationals
The Showtime Hoops 10U basketball team from gastonia competed in the 2017 Division II AAU National Championship July 7th-12h at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Showtime finished third in the nation, with a record of 6-1 Pictured are team members kneeling left to right: Deshawn Coulter, Cross Arias and Isaac Byers, Jr. Middle row left to right: Julius Powell, Jr., Ayron Jackson, Kameron Williams, Avery Cotton and Elijah Sherrill. Coaches, left to right: Marco Arias (assistant), Jeremy Sherrill (assistant coach), Toshia Coulter (team mom) and Shawn Coulter (head coach).
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login