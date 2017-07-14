Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, July 14

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 3: Gaston Braves at Cherryville 7 p.m.

Game 3: Shelby at Union County 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 4: Cherryville at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

Game 4: Union County at Shelby 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 5: Gaston Braves at Cherryville 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5: Shelby at Union County 7 p.m. (if necessary)