This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, July 14
American Legion Baseball
Area IV semifinals
Game 3: Gaston Braves at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Game 3: Shelby at Union County 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
American Legion Baseball
Area IV semifinals
Game 4: Cherryville at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Game 4: Union County at Shelby 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
American Legion Baseball
Area IV semifinals
Game 5: Gaston Braves at Cherryville 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 5: Shelby at Union County 7 p.m. (if necessary)
