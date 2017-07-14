Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, July 14

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 3: Gaston Braves at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Game 3: Shelby at Union County  7 p.m.

 

Saturday, July 15

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 4: Cherryville at Gaston Braves  7 p.m. 

Game 4: Union County at Shelby  7 p.m.

 

Sunday, July 16

American Legion Baseball

Area IV semifinals

Game 5: Gaston Braves at Cherryville  7 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5: Shelby at Union County  7 p.m. (if necessary)

