Post 100 bounces back

RICHARD WALKER

Special to the LTN

BELMONT – For the first 14 innings of its best-of-five North Carolina Area IV American Legion baseball semifinal series Cherryville’s bats and its fans were unusually quiet.

But after getting blasted 19-5 by the 10-run mercy rule in eight innings in Wednesday’s series opener and after watching the Gaston Braves take another early lead on Thursday while getting baserunners in every inning, Cherryville showed the kind of resolve that it has been known for.

Post 100 scored twice in the seventh and eighth innings and got clutch relief pitching from Matt Bumgarner to edge the Braves 4-3 at Belmont Abbey Yard and even their series at one game apiece.

The third game of the series that sends the winner to next week’s N.C. state tournament is back at Cherryville’s Fraley Field at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Getting back on even terms after Wednesday’s home blowout loss took surviving a nine-hit Post 144-266 offense by stranding 12 baserunners. Cherryville also threw out one runner at home plate on an infield grounder.

“We gutted it out and our pitchers gutted it out,” Cherryville coach Bobby Reynolds said. “We got a good night offensively from Noah Eaker and we took advantage of some of our opportunities.”

Post 100 rallied in the seventh on Dayne Homesley’s two-run single, then took the lead in the eighth on Noah Eaker’s RBI single and Parker Chapman’s RBI grounder.

Eaker’s three hits and Robbie Cowie’s two hits led Cherryville’s eight-hit offense.

The rest was up to Bumgarner, who relieved in the seventh and went 2 2-3 innings to improve to 2-0 on the season (with six saves). Bumgarner, a 2016 West Lincoln graduate who just finished his freshman year at Montreat College, yielded one hit and one walk and got the final out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“We were able to bring Matt in and he’s been our closer all year,” Reynolds said. “We’re just happy and fortunate to be 1-1.”

The Braves took their 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and fifth innings.

Josh Benfield, who led the Post 144-266 offense with two doubles and two walks, had a RBI double in the first inning and Nick Roser had a RBI single in the fifth. The Braves’ third run scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Cherryville 000 000 220 – 4 8 1

Gaston 100 010 100 – 3 8 0

WP: Matt Bumgarner LP: Grant Tilley

(Game 1) Gaston Braves 19, Cherryville 5

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

One night after a grueling 12-11 eleven-inning win over Mint Hill to win their second-round series three games to two, the Gaston Braves continued to pound the baseball in a 19-5 eight-inning victory over Post 100 in the opening game of the Area IV semifinals Monday night at Fraley Field in Cherryville.

The Braves hammered five home runs in the game, including three in the top of the sixth inning and finished the game with 18 hits. Ten of Gaston’s hits went for extra bases.

The Braves wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning with RBI singles from Nick Roser and Grant Tilley. Gaston scored four more times in the second inning highlighted by a two-run triple by Matt Stokes.

Post 100 tried to claw their way back into the contest, putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the third inning on a run-scoring double by Robbie Cowie and a sacrifice-fly RBI from Colton Stroupe, but Gaston answered with a three-run home run off the bat of Timmy Davila in the top of the fifth inning to go up 10-3.

After Cherryville scored two more times in the home half of the fifth on RBI singles by Matt Bumgarner and Levi Kiser, the Braves again had an answer. Following a leadoff walk to Josh Benfield, Roser and Tilley connected on back-to-back home runs, and two batters later Davila belted his second homer of the night to extend the Gaston lead to 14-5.

The Braves added five more runs in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run double from Luke Bumgarner, a run-scoring double by Ben Bowman and a two-run homer by Benfield, giving them more than the ten-run advantage needed to end the game early.

Tilley went 4 for 6 at the plate to lead Gaston, who outhit Cherryville 18-10. Bumgarner had 3 hits for the Braves, and Roser, Davila and Tyler Hannifan added two hits each.

Post 100 was led by Stroupe, who went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly. Cowie added 2 hits for Cherryville, who finds themselves behind in a series for the first time in these Area IV playoffs.

Starting pitcher Ethan Shell picked up the win for Gaston, while Dalton Brooks took the loss for Post 100.

Gaston Braves 430 034 05 – 19 18 1

Cherryville 003 020 00 – 5 10 2

WP: Ethan Shell LP: Dalton Brooks

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN